JuA commander responsible for Parachinar attack killed in Kabul while coming out of the NDS Headquarters gate

KABUL – Sher Ali Khan, Mastermind of Parachinar bombing in Pakistan tribal area and the top commnader of Jamaat ul Ahraar assassinated by un identified gunmen inside Afghanistan along with his nephew and an Afghani bodyguard.The top commander of the Jamaat ul Ahraar was killed while he was coming out of the office of the Afghanistan Intelligence Agency NDS in Kabul.None of the militant organisation has claimed responsibility of the attack.