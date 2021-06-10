What's new

JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,510
-1
4,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation.

In this regard, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, in a tweet on Thursday said that the world’s biggest institution of investment and financial services, in its recent report, had predicted Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 4.7 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402912172267737089


“The report has also projected the volume of economy to around $329 billion during the next financial year,” he added.

The minister said the report predicted decline in the fiscal deficit from current 7.1 percent to 5.9 per cent of the GDP during the next financial year, and added that it would eventually bring down the GDP to debt ratio from 87.6 percent to 81.6 percent.


profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation.In this regard, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh H
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JP Morgan prediction is 4.7 % which is than government prediction pf 3.94%. Earlier a securities house (Arif Habib) already gave a prediction of 4.6 % for this fiscal year. I think government is kind of surprised and reserved in giving its prediction. Let's see when the actual numbers come. And even if we average two years, last and this one(-0.9+4.7), its quite reasonable considering, this was a correction phase on top of Corona.
 
Last edited:
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
40,378
55
34,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kingslayerr said:
What does it say between the lines?
Click to expand...
Not even between the lines, it is there in black and white. It only makes the respected minister look stupid, given what the report says and what he has claimed, that is all I will say.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,510
-1
4,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kingslayerr said:
What does it say between the lines?
Click to expand...

He probably is talking about investment strategy. That their recommendation is to invest in bonds instead of the stock market. Because there are better options to consider if one wants to invest in the market. And if one wants to invest in local market he needs to do it long term, and wait for the valuation to go down, from what they are right now.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
910
-9
1,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Not even between the lines, it is there in black and white. It only makes the respected minister look stupid, given what the report says and what he has claimed, that is all I will say.
Click to expand...
I haven't read the minister's remarks about the about the report, I have only read the report.
 
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
583
0
159
Country
United States
Location
United States
VCheng said:
Not even between the lines, it is there in black and white. It only makes the respected minister look stupid, given what the report says and what he has claimed, that is all I will say.
Click to expand...
This dudes right. And for everyone wondering Here is the synopsis

1- Pakistan just got $6 billion dollars from IMF, its gona boost the economy a little bit so put ur money in and take it out during the climb.

2- We dont advice investing long term. Remittances have been decreasing . Risk/reward for investment got a little better but it’s still below average

3- the bonds have a good return but don’t buy instead buy local assets because of co-Vid they are super cheap and u can buy it pennies on the dollar

Insummary: everything is half the price right now including your currency so buy it. When they get $6 billion from IMF prices will go up to orignal price . Then sell it and take out your profit
 
Last edited:
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,510
-1
4,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Btw, right now stock market is at 48.3k points, which is I think 4 or 5 years high. And as of now, it looks or at-least the assumption from the way Shaukat Tareen is talking is that we are changing from stability phase to growth phase. So, the stock market will probably go more higher. Either that or its all jumla bazi and tomorrow we will know when the budget comes out so..... Lets hope for the best. But over all indicators look nice.
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,035
1
2,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shadow economy has a large share wrt GDP, so it'll cross 5%.

Forecasted CAB of -2.4% wrt GDP is too low. Imports are increasing at a high pace relative to exports (though both had low base year in FY20-21). All thanks to remittances that the country has CAB surplus this year (till yet) but relying to remittances only is too dangerous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom