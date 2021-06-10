JP Morgan advises investors to reap economic opportunities in Pakistan

in its recent report, had predicted Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 4.7 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

: JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation.In this regard, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, in a tweet on Thursday said that the world’s biggest institution of investment and financial services,“The report has also projected the volume of economy to around $329 billion during the next financial year,” he added.The minister said the report predicted decline in the fiscal deficit from current 7.1 percent to 5.9 per cent of the GDP during the next financial year, and added that it would eventually bring down the GDP to debt ratio from 87.6 percent to 81.6 percent.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------JP Morgan prediction is 4.7 % which is than government prediction pf 3.94%. Earlier a securities house (Arif Habib) already gave a prediction of 4.6 % for this fiscal year. I think government is kind of surprised and reserved in giving its prediction. Let's see when the actual numbers come. And even if we average two years, last and this one(-0.9+4.7), its quite reasonable considering, this was a correction phase on top of Corona.