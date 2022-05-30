Joyland: Taboo-tackling Pakistani film makes history at Cannes​

when did our liberal start making films on real issues, such as lack of education and health facilities, the growing of crisis of illiterate generation (there are 23+ million children are in out of school in Pakistan. In which, around 12 million are girls)

As well as the lack of basic health facilities, the corruption, the terrorism.

Why our liberals only portray Pakistan a bad country for women, and transgenders only, why they close their bloody eyes for other more important issues which may endanger our existence in near future