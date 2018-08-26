Journalists stand in solidarity with Saleem Safi over social media smear campaign Renowned journalist Saleem Safi was subjected to criticism and abuse on social media after he claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had borne the expenses of PM house during his tenure from his own pocket. The journalist then took to Twitter and posted pictures of Nawaz Sharif’s receipt photocopies of bills of different ceremonies. His claims did not sit well with social media users, especially supports of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who slammed Safi over his ‘lies’. To this end, several journalists also took to social media platforms to stand in solidarity with Safi and urged the users to respect ‘difference of opinion’. Journalists Asma Shirazi said that Safi was an honest and courageous journalist and that use of bad words against him can not be justified. Gharida Farooqi said that people do have the right to disagree with Safi but no one had the right to use disrespectful remarks against him. Reham Khan lashed out at those criticising Saleem Safi over his claims. Marvi Sirmed said that Safi reported what he discovered from the PM secretariat and criticised those who were taking jabs at the journalist. Rabia Anum said those who were ‘trolling’ Saleem Safi were nothing more than just trolls. https://dailytimes.com.pk/287926/jo...em-safi-over-social-media-smear-campaign/amp/