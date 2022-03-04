Journalistic contents and how to use them

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many...

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments Bro this guy in an actor playing another role. Putin getting humiliated by a guy who used to play piano with his d*ck,who transformed from a comedian to a real chief of state and commander,how amazing. :)

Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained Putin’s invasion in February began Europe’s first major war in decades.

Zelensky vs Putin: who’s winning the PR battle? As Russian bombs fell across Ukraine, the contrast between the leaders of the warring nations could not be starker.

Dear members,Some members complain about issues of reporting bias and propaganda in journalistic contents. These complaints surfaced in following thread as well:In view of a suggestion in following post:I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine WarJournalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:Opinionated articles (First person view)Standard articles (Third person view)Social Media postsMapping informationA large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media postsoverlook mapping information. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which merely show snapshots of events through time. This is a mistake.I shall explain how to understand Russia-Ukraine War with example of a notable journalistic sourceis one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis. This source provides relatively unbiased coverage of the conflict in 2nd link.Russian military advances inside Ukraine are being tracked in real time in 2nd link. This is the link that you should check on daily basis.- - - - -Fairly professional coverage of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War is in following links:- - - - -There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots.But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots are typically unmasked in following links: