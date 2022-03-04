Journalistic contents and how to use them

What's new

Dear members,

Some members complain about issues of reporting bias and propaganda in journalistic contents. These complaints surfaced in following thread as well:

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many...
defence.pk

In view of a suggestion in following post:

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Bro this guy in an actor playing another role. Putin getting humiliated by a guy who used to play piano with his d*ck,who transformed from a comedian to a real chief of state and commander,how amazing. :)
defence.pk

I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War like it should be.

Journalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:

1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media posts
4. Mapping information

A large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media posts but overlook mapping information. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which merely show snapshots of events through time. This is a mistake.

I shall explain how to understand Russia-Ukraine War with example of a notable journalistic source The Guardian.

The Guardian is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis. This source provides relatively unbiased coverage of the conflict in 2nd link.

Standard coverage in following link:

www.theguardian.com

News, sport and opinion from the Guardian's global edition | The Guardian

Latest international news, sport and comment from the Guardian
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Mapping of conflict in following link:

www.theguardian.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine: complete guide in maps, video and pictures

Where is fighting happening and how did we get here?
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Russian military advances inside Ukraine are being tracked in real time in 2nd link. This is the link that you should check on daily basis.

- - - - -

Fairly professional coverage of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War is in following links:

www.theguardian.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine: complete guide in maps, video and pictures

Where is fighting happening and how did we get here?
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Institute for the Study of War

www.understandingwar.org www.understandingwar.org

liveuamap.com

Ukraine Interactive map - Ukraine Latest news on live map - liveuamap.com

Live Universal Awareness Map Liveuamap is a leading independent global news and information site dedicated to factual reporting of a variety of important topics including conflicts, human rights issues, protests, terrorism, weapons deployment, health matters, natural disasters, and weather...
liveuamap.com liveuamap.com

www.thedrive.com

The War Zone

A strong offense for the world of defense.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

- - - - -

There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:

www.vox.com

Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Putin’s invasion in February began Europe’s first major war in decades.
www.vox.com www.vox.com

www.scmp.com

Zelensky vs Putin: who’s winning the PR battle?

As Russian bombs fell across Ukraine, the contrast between the leaders of the warring nations could not be starker.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots.

But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots are typically unmasked in following links:

FactCheck.org

www.factcheck.org www.factcheck.org

DisinfoLab – Decoding the pattern

thedisinfolab.org thedisinfolab.org
 
This is a very important thread and I highly recommend for the quality of debates on PDF going forward that this thread be nurtured and supported with fact checking links and advice for using user generated content etc.

Thank you for taking the time to write this, it’s appreciated at lest by me. Wish I could offer you a positive but that option is not showing up.

Perhaps this can be considered for sticky post?
 

