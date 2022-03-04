Journalistic contents and how to use them with Russia - Ukraine War coverage in focus

Dear members,
Some members complain about issues of reporting bias and propaganda in journalistic contents. These complaints surfaced in following thread as well:
In view of a suggestion in following post:
I would like to point out which sources you should check to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War like it should be.
Journalistic contents can be distinguished as follows:
1. Opinionated articles (First person view)
2. Standard articles (Third person view)
3. Social Media posts
4. Mapping information
A large number of members concentrate on opinionated articles, standard articles and social media posts but overlook mapping information. Many are trying to understand the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War through relevant Twitter handles which merely show snapshots of events through time. This is a mistake.
I shall explain how to understand Russia-Ukraine War with example of a notable journalistic source The Guardian.
The Guardian is one of the largest journalistic brands with numerous authors contributing to it on a regular basis. This source provides relatively unbiased coverage of the conflict in 2nd link.
Standard coverage in following link:
Mapping of conflict in following link:
Russian military advances inside Ukraine are being tracked in real time in 2nd link. This is the link that you should check on daily basis.
- - - - -
Fairly professional coverage of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War is in following links:
Credit to @Ali_Baba
- - - - -
There is no harm in checking opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots as well. These can be informative and valuable in their own right. Good examples below:
However, reporting bias and propaganda are relatively common in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots.
But there is hope - reporting bias and propaganda in opinionated articles, standard articles and social media snapshots are typically unmasked in following links:
- - - - -
Valuable links shared by other members:
