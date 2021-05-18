Journalist Rozina Islam sued under Official Secrets Act Jail

Journalist Rozina Islam sued under Official Secrets Act
A case has been filed against Bangla daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.
Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station last night.
Harunur Rashid, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The police official said Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case, reports Prothom Alo.
Rozina Islam has been charged under sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, he added.
Rozina Islam was taken to Shahbagh Police Station last night after being confined at the Secretariat for five hours.
Rozina went to the health ministry in the Secretariat around 3:30pm yesterday to perform her professional duties. She was confined in a room of the ministry and her mobile phone was confiscated. At one stage, she fell sick there.
According to the journalists who were present at the secretariat, Rozina Islam looked visibly ill when police took her to Shahbagh Police Station around 8:30pm from the secretariat.
A case has been filed against Bangla daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.
Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station last night.
Harunur Rashid, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The police official said Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case, reports Prothom Alo.
Rozina Islam has been charged under sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, he added.
Rozina Islam was taken to Shahbagh Police Station last night after being confined at the Secretariat for five hours.
Rozina went to the health ministry in the Secretariat around 3:30pm yesterday to perform her professional duties. She was confined in a room of the ministry and her mobile phone was confiscated. At one stage, she fell sick there.
According to the journalists who were present at the secretariat, Rozina Islam looked visibly ill when police took her to Shahbagh Police Station around 8:30pm from the secretariat.
Journalist Rozina Islam sued under Official Secrets Act
A case has been filed against Bangla daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.
www.thedailystar.net
Last edited: