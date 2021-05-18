What's new

Journalist Rozina Islam sued under Official Secrets Act Jail

A case has been filed against Bangla daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.

Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station last night.

Harunur Rashid, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

The police official said Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case, reports Prothom Alo.

Rozina Islam has been charged under sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, he added.

Rozina Islam was taken to Shahbagh Police Station last night after being confined at the Secretariat for five hours.

Rozina went to the health ministry in the Secretariat around 3:30pm yesterday to perform her professional duties. She was confined in a room of the ministry and her mobile phone was confiscated. At one stage, she fell sick there.

According to the journalists who were present at the secretariat, Rozina Islam looked visibly ill when police took her to Shahbagh Police Station around 8:30pm from the secretariat.
Reporter Rozina Islam’s husband vows to file ‘harassment’ case

Monirul Islam Mithu, husband of Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ the official secrets law, vowed to file a case against the officials who “harassed” her at the Secretariat.

Officials turned Rozina over to the police on Monday after confining her for more than five hours to the room of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, an aide to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah. Rozina was later sued under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act for the “theft” and “photographing” of documents, reports bdnews24.com.

"We'll take legal action. We'll file a counter case," Mithu said.

"She had a lot of stuff in her bag. They threw away the cash. They have harassed her physically. Her skin got scarred and she also suffered bruises," Mithu said when asked what will be his complaints in the case.

"They pushed her down and tried to strangle her. While snatching her bag, they literally twisted her arm.” A woman and three men were among those who attacked Rozina, Mithu alleged.

After Rozina fell sick at the Secretariat, police wanted to take her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday night, but her family did not agree.

Rozina’s family wanted to take her to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. The police did not agree to it.

Rozina, who is suffering from multiple diseases, takes 14 different medicines, said her husband. “She's not in good health. I have raised objections against taking her to Dhaka Medical [DMCH], as it is packed with coronavirus patients," said Mithu.

With her comorbidity, Rozina will face a worse situation if she catches the coronavirus, he said.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Reporter Rozina Islam’s husband vows to file ‘harassment’ case

Monirul Islam Mithu, husband of Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ the official secrets law, vowed to file a case against the officials who “harassed” her at the Secretariat. Officials turned Rozina over to the police on Monday after confining her for more than five hours...
