Journalist jailed for 2 Months Now for Saying Cow Dung Can't Cure COVID

Manipur Has Jailed an Activist, a Journalist for 2 Months Now for Saying Cow Dung Can't Cure COVID While the BJP may suddenly be hailing 'Harvard and hard work', an alumni from the prestigious university, activist Erendro Leichombam, has been languishing in prison.

While the inclusion of a Harvard University alumnus , Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the Narendra Modi government on July 7 has led the ruling BJP to claim that the party and its regime give credence to both ‘Harvard and hard work’, an alumnus from that hallowed university has been locked up in jail by its government in Manipur – under the National Security Act (NSA) – for questioning a section of partymen who claimed that the cure for COVID-19 is in cow urine and dung.Erendro Leichombam, a 2012 graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, has been locked up in Manipur’s Sajjwa jail since May 13 along with Imphal-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem for their Facebook comments condoling the death of the state BJP president S. Tikendra Singh due to COVID-19 on May 13. In these posts, they also highlighted that while Singh’s party members are advocating cow urine and cow dung as cures for the virus, it is science and common sense that could save people from the pandemic.As per the family members of Erendro and Kishorechandra, state police teams swooped in on the night of May 13 and picked the duo up from their respective residences in Imphal.“They just barged in and dragged him out from inside the house; in the process, the t-shirt he was wearing got torn. The eldest of my three kids, who is eight years old, got so scared of the sound of that assault on her father that even nearly two months after that incident, she shakes if she hears even a car horn all of a sudden,” Kishorechandra’s wife Elangbam Ranjita toldfrom Imphal.Erendro’s sister Anupama Leichombam said, “That night the police team, while dragging him out of the house, also hit my mother on her chest because she asked them to allow him to at least change his night clothes.”The police action was taken in response to complaints filed by state BJP general secretary P. Premachanda Meetei and party vice president Usham Deban based on the duo’s Facebook comments.This was not the first time the N. Biren Singh government has come after Erendro or Kishorchandra. In July 2020, the state police had filed a case of sedition (124A) against Erendro for a Facebook comment. Though the state police hadn’t specified then which remark it had found problematic, it was suspected that Erendro’s comment,(son of a servant), to a photo featuring S. Leishemba, Manipur’s erstwhile king and now a Rajya Sabha member with the support of the BJP, bowing in front of BJP national leader Amit Shah, must have angered the Biren Singh government.Also read: Bhima Koregaon Case: Trying Without a Trial Is the Intent of Draconian UAPA Law Prior to that, in May 2018, Erendro was arrested for posting a video on Facebook which the police claimed amounted to “promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation”. He was released by a local court in June 2018.Kishorechandra too has been arrested multiple times by the BJP government and charged not only with sedition but the NSA too for criticising the state chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s ideological fount, the RSS. The Manipur high court, in 2019, had ordered his release from jail by quashing his detention order.Then, in December 2020, he was once again released from jail after two months in prison on the charge of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups in a social media post.This time too, prior to slapping the NSA on both of them, the state police accused them of causing ‘social unrest’ for pointing out that science and common sense could save one from COVID-19, not cow urine and cow dung as circulated by several BJP men.On May 17, a local court in Imphal released them on bail but advocate Victor Chongtham said before he could ready the relevant papers to seek their release from police custody, the state slapped the NSA on them, leading the Imphal West district magistrate, Th. Kirankumar, to detain them. Since then, the duo has been lodged at Sajjwa jail on the outskirts of Imphal.The district magistrate, Th. Kirankumar, in his official letters to Kishorchandra and Erendro on May 19, listed out a number of reasons as to why he had ordered their detention under NSA.For Erendro, Kirankumar began with Manipur police’s arrest of him in May 2018. The DM cited that among his crimes then was:“One video clip (that was) uploaded depicting protest by you and team against the existing government by way of throwing eggs on posters of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, the then VC (vice chancellor) of Manipur University, Shri A P Pandey, Shri N. Biren Singh, honourable chief minister of Manipur, Shri Syamkesho, Registrar of Manipur University and Shri Yugindro, pro-VC of Manipur University which are displayed on a gate wall”.Citing Erendro’s latest Facebook upload in which he says, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung and cow urine. The cure is science and common sense. Professor ji RIP”, Kirankumar said:“Your very statement brings or attempts to bring hatred or contempt, or incites or attempts to incite disaffection towards the government established law in India, recites or utters obscene words in social media platform, thereby wilfully insulted and outraged the religious feeling and sentiments of the BJP workers and family members on the occasion of demise of president of BJP Manipur Pradesh namely late Professor S. Tikendra Singh…”The DM went on to say in his official letter to Erendro that from those “facts”,