Journalist Iqrar ul Hassan and his team assaulted, striped naked and electrocuted inside IB Headquarters.

Interesting that I found no article or discussion regarding this. Journalist Iqrar Ul Hassan and his team were striped naked, torched and electrocuted at sensitive parts after he caught and recorded an IB inspector involved in corruption. Later they decided to take the matter to senior officials at IB HQ, Karachi where they were totally wrecked up upon the orders of Director Rizwan Shah.It is a well known fact that both FIA and IB are full of corrupt personnel but I could never imagined that they could go to such lengths with a well known Journalist inside their own HQ???Imagine your second most powerful Intelligence organization responsible primarily for the country's internal security is at heights of corruption and contains filthy personnel. It is clear tjat Rizwan Shah was trying to save the inspector since he himself would've been jnvolved in corruption. And then we're blaming the Taliban for not taking care of the security when our own primary internal intelligence is rotted out.I am just wondering what do these barbarians do with common people with no links or media coverage? I'll let you guys imagine that.