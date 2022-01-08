Journalist Haroon Rasheed on PPP Longest Rule/18th Amendment: Pakistan has now become Confederation

PaklovesTurkiye
Dec 1, 2015
Very valid points he has raised - starting from 31:30 to 37:53
He is absolutely right....
Sindh province, with on top of it - PPP's Decades/longest Rule since 2007, looks more like Sindh Republic than Sindh Province.
A Different Country with Monarchy/Kingdom of ONE PARTY.
Pakistan is now a CONFEDERATION....
Some serious experienced people who have seen history, all over Pakistan are getting worried over this !!!
This is leading to SindhuDesh straight away...
Despite being close to Pindi....He said in live program that PPP has been given FREE HAND to rule till whenever she wants...
So, media is now frequently mentioning it in live programs, mentioned by even those who are considered very close to establishment.
