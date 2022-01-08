What's new

Journalist Haroon Rasheed on PPP Longest Rule/18th Amendment: Pakistan has now become Confederation

Very valid points he has raised - starting from 31:30 to 37:53


He is absolutely right....

Sindh province, with on top of it - PPP's Decades/longest Rule since 2007, looks more like Sindh Republic than Sindh Province.

A Different Country with Monarchy/Kingdom of ONE PARTY.

Pakistan is now a CONFEDERATION....

Some serious experienced people who have seen history, all over Pakistan are getting worried over this !!!

This is leading to SindhuDesh straight away...

Despite being close to Pindi....He said in live program that PPP has been given FREE HAND to rule till whenever she wants...

So, media is now frequently mentioning it in live programs, mentioned by even those who are considered very close to establishment.
 
He is an old fool, who needs an audience to feel important, so they've given him a show. Sometimes he is right, he has that granddad style of speaking so it's kind of enjoyable, but in terms of information, he's mostly full of crap. As here.
 
Rather cities / districts should get more power directly from federal government not the provincial government.

Pakistan cannot move forward economically if PPP strangulates karachi beyond 2023.

Even to give interview for job in Sindh Government, you need to pay Rs 500 - Rs 1000 to enter the interview room.

More than 95 % of SHO's of Sindh Police in Karachi, DON'T HAVE DOMICILES OF KARACHI CITY.

Similar is the case with GRADE 19 and above officers of the Sindh Government.

Bribery is RAMPANT, no accountability.

But what do you expect, when the so called patriotic institutions, claiming to protect territorial integrity of the country are CONVERTING SHOPPING MALLS INTO WAR COLLEGES OVERNIGHT.
 
He is right here too. Pee Pee Pee is playing the same role that it played in 1971. Sindh is treated like a personal fiefdom of Zardari family. They are minting money every day and nobody is there to stop them. Establishment is fully backing this corrupt party to loot this country and destroy its biggest city as much it wants to
 
I don't know yaar, I recognise what they are doing, but Pakistan is not a confederation, that was his main point. And the only reason the pee pee pee is getting away with it is because no one has challenged them. They've accepted they wont win, even without trying.

It's like any part of the world, especially developing countries, if a political party is given free rein, they go crazy, same applies here.

I'm sick of these Pakistanis when they go into overdrive of doom and gloom, just sick of it by now.
 
I sometimes really wonder why the establishment is keeping mum on this matter? Are Askari, movie theatres the only reason behind it or what? If we look into this from a different perspective let's assume they are backing, they'd be a loser in the longer run. The people might move away, I literally wanted to shift away because the life in Karachi has become worst. Roads, water, air pollution/dust, snatching etc. Getting back to my point the city might stop delivering slowly if not rapidly and you can easily feel the frustration amongst the common man. Because everyday is tiring here no matter in what aspect you look at it.
 
