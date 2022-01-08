Journalist Haroon Rasheed on PPP Longest Rule/18th Amendment: Pakistan has now become Confederation

Areesh said: He is right here too. Pee Pee Pee is playing the same role that it played in 1971. Sindh is treated like a personal fiefdom of Zardari family. They are minting money every day and nobody is there to stop them. Establishment is fully backing this corrupt party to loot this country and destroy its biggest city as much it wants to Click to expand...

I sometimes really wonder why the establishment is keeping mum on this matter? Are Askari, movie theatres the only reason behind it or what? If we look into this from a different perspective let's assume they are backing, they'd be a loser in the longer run. The people might move away, I literally wanted to shift away because the life in Karachi has become worst. Roads, water, air pollution/dust, snatching etc. Getting back to my point the city might stop delivering slowly if not rapidly and you can easily feel the frustration amongst the common man. Because everyday is tiring here no matter in what aspect you look at it.