Journalist forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Hindutva fanatics

”If so many people surround and ask me to chant Jai Shri Ram then I will not do it. I will chant the slogan if I wish to do so,” the 24-year-old journalist Pritam told the group.
Pritam has shared a video clip on Twitter, in which he can be seen being forced to chant the slogan.
Apart from the aforementioned incident, several hate speeches were made and anti-Muslim slogans were raised at the event. A group of men shouted the slogan, ”When Muslims will be cut into pieces they will shout Ram Ram”
Several social media influencers have appreciated Pritam for resisting against Hindutva fanatics.
”Salute @anmolpritamND . You are the bravest journalist. You have shown immense moral and mental strength in extreme situation,” Dilip Mandal said on Twitter.