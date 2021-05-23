Journalist forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Hindutva fanatics

A group of Hindutva fanatics on Sunday forced Anmol Pritam, a journalist associated with the ‘National Dastak’ YouTube channel when he was covering an anti-Muslim gathering called by former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyaya at Jantar Mantar.”If so many people surround and ask me to chant Jai Shri Ram then I will not do it. I will chant the slogan if I wish to do so,” the 24-year-old journalist Pritam told the group.Pritam has shared a video clip on Twitter, in which he can be seen being forced to chant the slogan.Apart from the aforementioned incident, several hate speeches were made and anti-Muslim slogans were raised at the event. A group of men shouted the slogan, ”When Muslims will be cut into pieces they will shout Ram Ram”Several social media influencers have appreciated Pritam for resisting against Hindutva fanatics.”Salute @anmolpritamND . You are the bravest journalist. You have shown immense moral and mental strength in extreme situation,” Dilip Mandal said on Twitter.