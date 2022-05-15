What's new

Journalist Fahd Hussain Appointed SAPM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed journalist and political commentator Fahd Husain as his special assistant, it emerged on Saturday.

The notification for Husain's appointment, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said: "The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect."

The notification, issued by the Prime Minister's Office, had no details about the newly appointed aide's portfolio.

Husain has previously worked as Dawn's resident editor in Islamabad and as a senior editor with the Express group, where he served as executive director news at Express TV and executive editor at The Express Tribune. He has also written for a number of publications.


He has also been the anchorperson of DawnNewsTV's programme 'In Focus'.

In another development, PM Shehbaz has also appointed Muhammad Abubakar Umer as his focal person on digital media.

A PMO notification date May 12, 2022, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, confirmed Abubakar's appointment, saying: "The prime minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Abubakar Umer as focal person digital media in the Prime Minister's Office (Public), Islamabad on purely pro bono/ honourary basis with immediate effect until further orders."

Sharing the news on Twitter, Umer said he was "honoured and humbled" to be notified as the PM's focal person on digital media.

"To ensure safe online spaces to [sic] people, especially women, children and minorities is going to be our top priority so that vulnerable people are protected against digital harassment and other pressures," he said.

In a subsequent tweet, Umer added that his office would act as a bridge between the government and people to "promote honest discourse and discussion".

Journalist Fahd Husain appointed SAPM

He will have the status of a federal minister; portfolio not specified yet.
