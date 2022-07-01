What's new

Journalist Ayaz Mir got attacked by unknown men

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
607
-2
1,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,140
-7
8,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
This is pathetic; and is not acceptable at all.

These guys are only proving day by day, how small they really are.

someone has to be held accountable for this, and very soon.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,770
9
22,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542914030355902464

Yesterday Ayaz criticized heavily army's top leadership for regime change and their out of domain activities.

Attack on old man just shows how holy cow consider itself a God and can't bear criticism

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542915835450245120

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542914541130219520

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542917038322114563
Click to expand...
abb yeh majboor ker raha hain kah jahan yeh milin in ka saath be aisa he bartoo kia jai. Lakin problem yeh ha kah harami leadership chor ker baqi to Pakistani bhai or bhena he hain.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,403
30
21,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Had ho gayi hai yar.

Buzurg banda, who never says anything out of line, never abuses, always keeps within ethics, us ko aisay karo gay?

Haan jee Mariyum bibi, PTI was fascist, they silenced media, they beat and picked up journos, to ab kia? Ab kdhr hain dono Mariyam? Billo? Shehbaz Sharif? Ab nhn maray gi kisi ki jamhuriat aur azai-e-raye.

Beghairti par utar ayi hai establishment ab to.

You are going to beat up and threaten a 65 year old now?

I said to my friends a couple days ago, keh I cannot believe anyone's ego can be so fragile that they change a govt because they got challenged on an extension or on an appointment.

But I guess I was wrong, it is even more fragile.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,402
16
13,281
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542914030355902464

Yesterday Ayaz criticized heavily army's top leadership for regime change and their out of domain activities.

Attack on old man just shows how holy cow consider itself a God and can't bear criticism

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542915835450245120

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542914541130219520

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542917038322114563
Click to expand...
But anyone can do this. We here, almost all of us, are writing based on our biases towards army and intelligence agencies.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 11, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
I stand by my stance, have never made irresponsible statements: Ayaz Sadiq
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
4K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
SalarHaqq
New evidence suggests journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces
Replies
0
Views
214
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
khansaheeb
Female suicide bombers: What the state must do to prevent others from following in the KU attacker's footsteps
Replies
9
Views
632
nope
nope
Faqirze
9/11 & Mumbai attacks were inside jobs: a detailed analysis by Elias Davidson
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
chinasun
Articles by Chinese think tanks: the History and present situation of the Baloch Liberation Army
Replies
3
Views
719
xyx007
xyx007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom