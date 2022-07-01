Journalist Ayaz Mir got attacked by unknown men

Had ho gayi hai yar.



Buzurg banda, who never says anything out of line, never abuses, always keeps within ethics, us ko aisay karo gay?



Haan jee Mariyum bibi, PTI was fascist, they silenced media, they beat and picked up journos, to ab kia? Ab kdhr hain dono Mariyam? Billo? Shehbaz Sharif? Ab nhn maray gi kisi ki jamhuriat aur azai-e-raye.



Beghairti par utar ayi hai establishment ab to.



You are going to beat up and threaten a 65 year old now?



I said to my friends a couple days ago, keh I cannot believe anyone's ego can be so fragile that they change a govt because they got challenged on an extension or on an appointment.



But I guess I was wrong, it is even more fragile.