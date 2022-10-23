What's new

Journalist Arshad Sharif martyred in Kenya

F

Friday

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
56
0
198
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
One by one they are taking out the patriots meanwhile the pacifist leader is still looking at Gate 4 to get the throne back. Its time to put the leash on the mad dog or every patriot will be made example of.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,867
56
25,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I just opened Twitter and this was the first thing I saw and thought it's some fake accounts.

What happened? He was living in Dubai these days no?
 
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
200
0
506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Alaihe Rajioun. Allah darjaat buland farmaye, Ameen.

It's time for these blood games to end now, any voice of criticism is shot down no matter how much patriotic that person is. Preparator should be brought to justice.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
3,059
-3
4,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Guys guys guys

Fellas 😂😂

We all say the same thing about bringing them to justice or whatever blah blah

Lets be honest here. They will get away with it. And will always get away with it. Just like they have been for the last 70+ years.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 18, Members: 16, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ARY News ‘parts ways’ with journalist Arshad Sharif
Replies
10
Views
369
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arshad Sharif has left Pakistan!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
TechMan
  • Locked
Journalist Arshad Sharif calling out DG ISPR
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
SEOminati
SEOminati
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan raises Alarm Bells as Economic Hitmen try to take Pakistan Down - Arshad Sharif
Replies
14
Views
208
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Smear campaign: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif
Replies
0
Views
88
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom