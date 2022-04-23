What's new

Journalist Arshad Sharif calling out DG ISPR

between rock and a hard place. the 'purana' way of doing things has gone out of the window!

or rather the dinosaur way of life has come to extinction. the dinosaurs are at their end.
 
ARY has been given a show cause notice on Amjad Majeeds news. No wonder all pro Pakistani anchors are being threaten. US and India must be rejoicing. Without firing a single bullet, they have caused chaos by the help of Mir Jafars of Pakistan.
 
strongly object to this illzaam.
can't speak for usa but India always wants the best for all .
Our most revered hymn is ' sarve bhavantu sukhina , sarve santu niramiya'
ALL living beings should prosper and be happy.
No discrimination or favoritism based on region or religion.
No convert or you are going to hell.
 
I think your profile pic explains your state of mind so I won't waste more time.
 
Is that the bedtime stories you tell your children? Because as far as i know neither, Assam, Gujarat and Delhi massacres fit into that narrative. Destroying the 15th century Babur Mosque in broad daylight ?

The Maratha Tribal dacoits murdered 100 000 people in Bengal, but their banner is celebrated all over India today.
 

