Canadian, 34, who was rescued with wife and children after nearly five years, is also charged with forcible confinement and making death threatsJoshua Boyle, the Canadian man held hostage by Taliban-linked militants for nearly five years, has been arrested in Ottawa and is facing more than a dozen charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.Boyle was rescued in late 2017 in Pakistan , along with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and their three young children, all of whom were born in captivity. The couple had been abducted while travelling through a mountainous region of Afghanistan. Coleman was more than six months pregnant at the time.Shortly after landing in Canada, Boyle, 34, told reporters that his wife had been raped and one of their children was killed. The allegations were later denied by the Taliban.This week police in Ottawa laid 15 charges against Boyle, including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement and one count of uttering death threats.Boyle was also charged with one count of forcing an individual to ingest a noxious substance, described as an anti-depressant, and one count of misleading police, according to court documents cited by the Toronto Star. None of the allegations have been proven in court.The incidents are alleged to have taken place in recent months, following the family’s return to Canada . A publication ban prevents the alleged victims from being identified.