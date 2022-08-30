What's new

Jordan’s Crown Prince engaged to Saudi girl Rajwa Al-Saif in Riyadh

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
586
2
721
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Jordan’s Crown Prince engaged to Saudi girl Rajwa Al-Saif in Riyadh​


faymor-xoaablrg-jpeg.jpeg

Jordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022 Image courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.
The engagement report was announced on Twitter with photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Rajwa’s family

Staff Writer, Saudi Gazette

August 18, 2022
JORDANLEVANTLIFE
RIYADH — Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II is engaged to be married to Saudi citizen Rajwa Khaled Al-Saif on Wednesday, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan announced. The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022\\nImage courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022 Image courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.

The ceremony was held at the bride’s father’s home in the Saudi capital city, in the presence of Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashem bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashid bin Hassan, and a number of members of the Al-Saif family.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022\\nImage courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022 Image courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.
The engagement report was announced on Twitter with photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Rajwa’s family.
Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness. “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022\\nImage courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.

ordan announced the engagement of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on August 17, 2022 Image courtesy the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan.
On Instagram, the queen shared more photographs showing the royal couple embracing their future daughter-in-law with wide smiles.
Rajwa Al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed Al-Saif and Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairi. She is the youngest sister of Faisal, Naif and Dana.

Rajwa received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York.

Prince Hussein, 28, is a graduate of the British military academy Sandhurst. He is also holder of a degree in international history from Georgetown University in the US.

He holds the rank of captain in the Jordanian armed forces and can fly a military helicopter. Prince Hussein was officially named crown prince in 2009 by a royal decree.
© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

www.zawya.com

Jordan’s Crown Prince engaged to Saudi girl Rajwa Al-Saif in Riyadh

The engagement report was announced on Twitter with photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Rajwa’s family
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559948364153847812

The Jordanian Hashemite Royal Family is originally from KSA (Hijaz).

Saudi Arabia-Jordan federation/annexation when?:D:lol:

Jordan should have been a part of Hijaz anyway, over half of it is historical Hijaz/Nabatea already.

Jokes aside, what is going on with the Jordanian habit of mixing Western clothing with the traditional Arab clothing?


On 17 August 2022, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the engagement of Crown Prince Hussein to Saudi citizen Rajwa Al Saif.[19] The engagement ceremony was held at the home of Al Saif's father in Riyadh the capital and largest city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.[19] Al Saif, born on 28 April 1994, is the daughter of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and Azza bint Nayef bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Sudairi.[20] She attended the Syracuse University School of Architecture.[20]

en.wikipedia.org

Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Pakistani Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
275
The SC
The SC
The SC
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to Jordan, Turkey and Egypt "continuous follow-up"
Replies
10
Views
600
Hydration
Hydration
The SC
HRH Crown Receives President of Republic of Korea Upon his Arrival in Riyadh
Replies
4
Views
597
Titanium100
Titanium100
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince reveals plan for Riyadh to be in the top 10 largest city economy in world
Replies
3
Views
406
Khan2727
K
H
On directives of King Salman, Saudi Arabia to invest $1B in Pakistan. -Saudi Press Agency
Replies
2
Views
175
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom