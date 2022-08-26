What's new

Jordanians accuse 'palestinians' of stabbing them in the back, again.

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
Looks like a domestic dispute arising here.

Israel has started allowing 'palestinians' from Judea & Samaria to fly out of an Israeli airport on holiday. First destination is Cyprus and talks of more flight routes perhaps even to Saudi for Hajj being discussed.

The Jordanians aren't happy, and here's why....

Israel’s decision to allow Palestinian passengers to use Ramon Airport near Eilat has triggered a crisis between the Palestinians and Jordan, which is worried that the move would cause damage to the kingdom’s economy.
Some 255,000 Palestinians enter Jordan every year, according to Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Each passenger spends at least 350 Jordanian dinars during his or her visit to the kingdom. Jordanian travel and tourism agents say that 45% of their clients are Palestinians.

Accusing the Palestinians of “stabbing Jordan in the back,” several Jordanian activists launched a hashtag on Twitter titled “Palestinian normalization [with Israel] is treason.” In response, many Palestinians reminded the Jordanians that their country had signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Majed al-Rawashdeh, chairman of the Tourism Committee in the Jordanian Parliament (National Assembly), said that Israel’s decision to open Ramon Airport to the Palestinians “poses a great economic and social danger” to the kingdom.

Rawashdeh also took the Jordanian government to task for not taking any measure to thwart the Israeli move. He suggested that the Jordanian authorities revoke the temporary (Jordanian) passports of Palestinians who travel through Ramon Airport.
More harsh rhetoric between the two
www.jpost.com

Ramon Airport sparks crisis between Jordan, Palestinians

Some Jordanians said they are convinced that the PA, which has publicly expressed opposition to the opening of the airport to Palestinian travelers, has struck a secret deal with Israel.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 

