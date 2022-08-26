Jordanians accuse 'palestinians' of stabbing them in the back, again.

Some 255,000 Palestinians enter Jordan every year, according to Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Each passenger spends at least 350 Jordanian dinars during his or her visit to the kingdom. Jordanian travel and tourism agents say that 45% of their clients are Palestinians.



Accusing the Palestinians of “stabbing Jordan in the back,” several Jordanian activists launched a hashtag on Twitter titled “Palestinian normalization [with Israel] is treason.” In response, many Palestinians reminded the Jordanians that their country had signed a peace treaty with Israel.



Majed al-Rawashdeh, chairman of the Tourism Committee in the Jordanian Parliament (National Assembly), said that Israel’s decision to open Ramon Airport to the Palestinians “poses a great economic and social danger” to the kingdom.



Rawashdeh also took the Jordanian government to task for not taking any measure to thwart the Israeli move. He suggested that the Jordanian authorities revoke the temporary (Jordanian) passports of Palestinians who travel through Ramon Airport.