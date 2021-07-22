Jordanian-made Al-Wahsh and Al-Mared armored vehicles in service with Libyan army

During a military parade that was held in Libya on May 2021, to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Revolution, Libyan armed forces have unveiled two new wheeled armored vehicles that are produced in Jordan, the Al-Wahsh a 4x4 armored vehicle, and the Al-Mared, an 8x8 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicle.There is no information about the number of vehicles that Jordan has sold to Libya, and the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database doesn't disclose information on the sale of these armored vehicles to Libya.The Al-Mared is an 8x8 armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicle that is developed and designed by the Jordanian Company KADDB (King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau) which is now called Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB). The vehicle was unveiled in May 2018 during the SOFEX, the International Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference that was held in Amman, Jordan.The Al-Mared is based on 8x8 Tatra truck chassis, the driver is seated at the front of the hull on the left side with the engine compartment on its right. The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with different types of weapon stations armed with weapons up to 30mm caliber. The hull of the vehicle provides ballistic protection up to STANG 4569 Level 3, against firing of small arms 7.62×51mm caliber AP (Armor-Piercing) at 30 meters with 930 m/s. The lower part of the Al-Mared integrates a v-shaped armored hull that protects occupants by deflecting mine blasts anywhere under the vehicle. It protects the crew of the vehicle against a mine blast of 8 kg of TNT under any wheels.The Al-Mared has a crew of 2 or 3 and the rear part of the vehicle is able to accommodate up to 8 infantrymen. Troops enter and leave the vehicle via a rear power-operated ramp with an integral door. At the Libyan military parade, the Al-Mared was fitted with a one-man fully armored turret that can be armed with one 12.7mm heavy machine gun.The second armored vehicle unveiled by the Libyan army during the military parade is the Al-Wahsh manufactured by affiliate company JLVM (Jordan Light Vehicle Manufacturing) in partnership with Britain’s Jankel Group Limited (UK).Built on a Czech TATRA heavy-duty 4×4 cross-country truck chassis, Al-Wahsh (literal translation: The Monster) is crewed by two and can transport up to eight troops. The vehicle is fitted with the same turret as the Al-Mared.