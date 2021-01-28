JORDANIAN CHAIRMAN JOINT CHIEF OF STAFF CALLS ON CJCSC , CAS & CNS - 2021

Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan Army chief



09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021RAWALPINDI – Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces.Visiting dignitary appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability.Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, who is on official visit to Pakistan, also met his counterpart General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.