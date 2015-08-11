What's new

Jordan Warns Israel Against 'Barbaric' Attacks on Mosque

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,124
19
22,227
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Jordan urged Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as "barbaric" attacks on worshippers in Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque and said it would step up international pressure.

Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said Israel should respect worshippers and international law safeguarding Arab rights.

East Jerusalem tensions have spilled over into clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians around al Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest mosque, at the height of the Ramadan fasting month.

"What the Israeli police and special forces are doing, from violations against the mosque to attacks on worshippers, is barbaric (behavior) that is rejected and condemned," the government said in a statement.

Frictions have mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah - a neighborhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the kingdom, which lost East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, would do its utmost to protect the rights of Palestinians against ownership claims by Jewish settlers.

"Israel as the occupying force carries responsibility for protecting rights of Palestinians in their homes," Safadi said in comments on state media.

Jordan had earlier provided the Palestinians with land deeds in Sheikh Jarrah it says proves Israeli settler claims to the property were groundless.

"The eviction of Palestinians of Sheikh Jarrah from their homes is a war crime," Safadi said.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2963681/jordan-warns-israel-against-barbaric-attacks-mosque


UAE Condemns Israel over Palestinian Clashes at Al-Aqsa

https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2962281/uae-condemns-israel-over-palestinian-clashes-al-aqsa



Saudi Arabia Rejects Israeli Evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ects-israeli-evictions-palestinians-jerusalem
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,057
19
5,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What will (can) Jordan actually do about it? What will statements of condemnation actually get done for the Palestinians? They might not evict these families because their profile has been raised to an international incident, but will become of the next family this is done to?
 
G

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
400
0
627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
King Abdullah II of Jordan is known to be from Hashemite tribe, direct descendants of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
156
0
271
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
King Abdullah II of Jordan is known to be from Hashemite tribe, direct descendants of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)
Click to expand...
Maybe - the question is does his Hashemite ancestry tug on his morals and emotions, or his Suffolk, UK heritage from his mom Antoinette Gardiner that matters more to him. Regardless he is a nobody with no real military capabilities so it is waste of time expecting anything from Jordon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
From Palestine to Yemen: Honour and Shame of the Arab World
Replies
0
Views
1K
Hasbara Buster
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom