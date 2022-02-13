Titanium100
Jordan urges its citizens to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry
Jordan on Saturday called on its nationals to leave Ukraine in light of the "current developments", the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It also called on citizens to postpone any plans to visit the country.
