Jordan urges its citizens to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Jordan urges its citizens to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry​


Jordan on Saturday called on its nationals to leave Ukraine in light of the "current developments", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also called on citizens to postpone any plans to visit the country.

