Jordan To Join F-16 Block 70 Program

Jordan To Join F-16 Block 70 Program

F-16JordanImage.jpg


Jordan has officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the sale of eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

“This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and decades of partnership with Lockheed Martin,” says Aimee Burnett, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Business Development. “Our history partnering with Jordan strengthens regional security and helps protect citizens through 21st Century Security technologies that support critical missions today and into the future.”
    Jordan Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & Jordan Armed Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity; with Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development
    Brig Gen Mohammad Hiyasat, Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander; Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development; Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, Jordan Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & Jordan Armed Forces Commander
    Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat; with Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development
The selection of new production F-16 aircraft extends Jordan’s existing fleet of F-16s, bringing advanced capabilities to the mission combined with affordable operating and lifecycle costs.

Jordan’s new F-16s will be built in Greenville, South Carolina, where Lockheed Martin continues to hire for positions that work directly on building and sustaining these jets. Visit www.lockheedmartinjobs.com/Greenville for details.

Why do client and puppet states like jordan need fighter jets for? I guess they need to keep the military industrial complex of the US moving.
 

