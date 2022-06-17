Jordan To Join F-16 Block 70 Program
Jordan has officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the sale of eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft.
“This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and decades of partnership with Lockheed Martin,” says Aimee Burnett, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Business Development. “Our history partnering with Jordan strengthens regional security and helps protect citizens through 21st Century Security technologies that support critical missions today and into the future.”
Jordan’s new F-16s will be built in Greenville, South Carolina, where Lockheed Martin continues to hire for positions that work directly on building and sustaining these jets. Visit www.lockheedmartinjobs.com/Greenville for details.
Jordan has officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the sale of eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft.
“This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and decades of partnership with Lockheed Martin,” says Aimee Burnett, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Business Development. “Our history partnering with Jordan strengthens regional security and helps protect citizens through 21st Century Security technologies that support critical missions today and into the future.”
-
View File
Jordan Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & Jordan Armed Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity; with Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development
-
View File
Brig Gen Mohammad Hiyasat, Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander; Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development; Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, Jordan Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & Jordan Armed Forces Commander
-
View File
Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat; with Aimee Burnett, Vice President – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development
Jordan’s new F-16s will be built in Greenville, South Carolina, where Lockheed Martin continues to hire for positions that work directly on building and sustaining these jets. Visit www.lockheedmartinjobs.com/Greenville for details.
Jordan to Join F-16 Block 70 Program
Jordan has officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the sale of eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft. “This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and...
news.lockheedmartin.com