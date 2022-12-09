Jordan Peterson Glorifies Apartheid pf israel
"The Jews have taken the land and made something of it." Jordan Peterson interviews Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli intelligence-linked platform, The Daily Wire.
or:
"There wasn't a single refugee when Israel was established." :
The point is if there was no tenant then why did you this?
Another shocking testimony from the new Tantura documentary: Veteran from the 1948 war describes how Israeli forces raped a 16-yr old girl, rounded up Palestinians into barbed wire enclosures and gunned them down with machine guns and flamethrowers.
Ps: This is how apartheid works. denies the existence of another catorically!
