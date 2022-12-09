What's new

Jordan Peterson Glorifies Apartheid pf israel

raptor22

raptor22

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 8, 2011
7,007
9
13,083
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Jordan Peterson Glorifies Apartheid pf israel

"The Jews have taken the land and made something of it." Jordan Peterson interviews Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli intelligence-linked platform, The Daily Wire.


or:

"There wasn't a single refugee when Israel was established." :


The point is if there was no tenant then why did you this?

Another shocking testimony from the new Tantura documentary: Veteran from the 1948 war describes how Israeli forces raped a 16-yr old girl, rounded up Palestinians into barbed wire enclosures and gunned them down with machine guns and flamethrowers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600417080947286016


Ps: This is how apartheid works. denies the existence of another catorically!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Israel has lost the apartheid propaganda war
Replies
1
Views
458
SaadH
S
Norwegian
Amnesty International describes Israel as an apartheid state in new report
Replies
12
Views
564
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Deliorman
Israel's Herzog visits Turkey, meets Erdoğan to 'restart' ties
Replies
4
Views
660
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
SLY
SLY
Ziri
What’s Behind the New Israel-UAE Peace Deal?
Replies
3
Views
584
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom