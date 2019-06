Declaration issued by the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army / Royal Air Force Command







The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army / Royal Air Force Command announces its desire to sell the following aircraft:



The new in this sale ad is:



Chinese DR-CHB 4B and its real number 6 rather than 4 as reported in the UN report







https://www.unroca.org/china/report/2016/



A reporter at Shephard once wrote that the Royal Air Force was not satisfied with the CH-4 / B







Shephard then interviewed an RAF officer and said that the Air Force was not satisfied with the performance of the Dron



https://www.shephardmedia.com/news/defence-helicopter/idex-2019-helicopter-issues-hamper-jordanian-air-f/?fbclid=IwAR0jLPmybLVF1izUwl6zt9brvyG5ZcAPousx2t2PBMKkwXsi8njG8oeTnWs



-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------



Aircraft attack and light landing MD-530 / FF and the Royal Jordanian Air Force commander pointed out that it will be sold







* Will be sold: Click to expand... 6 Little Bird Helicopters MD530FF

Click to expand...



https://www.rjaf.mil.jo/en/showannouncement-36.html?fbclid=IwAR2nItR7EjHKNpp6R02NDxF243QVPBwG_U3rpLvhE3PxXaBpz34J0SNZEN4