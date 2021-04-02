Jordan license producing Kornet missile and other systems in the future

Russia’s Rosoboronexport and Jordanian company Jadara Equipment and Defense Systems have agreed to open a licensed production of Kornet-E anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) in Jordan.As part of the IDEX-2021 exhibition currently underway in Abu Dhabi, the parties agreed to organize licensed assembly of 9M133-1 and 9M133F-1 missiles for the Kornet-E ATGM system.“Kornet-E is one of the most effective and highly sought anti-tank systems in the global arms market, which has prompted our colleagues from Jordan to establish joint production on their territory,” said Viktor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Rostec State Corporation.Kornet-E is designed to destroy tanks, armored combat vehicles with reactive armor and various fortifications, with a maximum firing range of 5.5 km.Since Kornet-E can fire both missiles with a cumulative tandem-charge warheads designed primarily to destroy heavily armored objects, but also a missiles with a high-explosive thermobaric warhead, it is a highly effective defensive assault weapon for eliminating wide range of battlefield targets.