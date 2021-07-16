Jordan is close to contracting the latest F-16 Block 70/72 4++ generation fighter

The representative of the American company Lockheed Martin at the Egypt International Defense and Military Industries EDEX 2021, Jordan is close to contracting the latest F-16 Block 70/72 fighter among the 4++ generation fighters.In an interview with Breaking Defense at the Dubai AirShow, Greg Olmer, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said: “I see a potential market for selling more F-16 fighters, up to 300 aircraft to countries like Morocco, Jordan, Bulgaria, the Philippines and Indonesia.”Jordan's interest in Block 70 dates back to 2017The deal will include at least two squadrons and one or two Patriot batteries, which will be financed by a US $4 billion loan..