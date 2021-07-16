What's new

Jordan is close to contracting the latest F-16 Block 70/72 4++ generation fighter

The representative of the American company Lockheed Martin at the Egypt International Defense and Military Industries EDEX 2021, Jordan is close to contracting the latest F-16 Block 70/72 fighter among the 4++ generation fighters.

In an interview with Breaking Defense at the Dubai AirShow, Greg Olmer, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said: “I see a potential market for selling more F-16 fighters, up to 300 aircraft to countries like Morocco, Jordan, Bulgaria, the Philippines and Indonesia.”

https://www.assabk.com/archives/1098904


Jordan's interest in Block 70 dates back to 2017

The deal will include at least two squadrons and one or two Patriot batteries, which will be financed by a US $4 billion loan..
 
