Jon Huntsman Jr. ‘U.S. has very little leverage’ dealing with China

China's military is small compared to what China is capable of. This is merely a maintenance military. Two ski-jump carriers (suited better for strike missions b/c of no stealth). A third carrier by 2025. No naval stealth fighters, no STOVL fighters.



Ship per capita, way lower than the US. Small amount of stealth fighters. Way low ICBMs. Not many SSBNs.



China is not going all out even comparable to the USA. And US getting tense over small numbers of carriers. And practically everything else, including cruisers and destroyers.



If the US decouples economically, that is the time to build up overnight. Open up 50 shipyards to make mostly new subs. China needs overwhelming force to even prevent the next war. More powerful than the next 6 nations military combined. China can do this. China is toying with the US to keep their economy growing. If US breaks off from China. China can quickly in less than a decade, get stronger than two US militaries.



Of course the US probably is preparing for this. And want war after trade stops, to prevent Beijing from building up then. So punish the US on the path to war, shipyard diplomacy, build up even more as relations deteriorate.



6% of GDP should go to building up the Chinese military. For 20 years of build up.



ADS against drone swarms, 30000 aircraft, 1000 subs, 1000 warships. S-500 class ADS. etc.