Muhammad Omar
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 3, 2014
- 13,508
- 15
- Country
-
- Location
-
Jolta Electric Bikes are now Being assembled in Gwadar Free Economic Zone Balochistan
Company has already secured a deal for delivery of 2,500 e-bikes for Gwadar Free Zone Company to make it a pollution free and emission free region.
Company said that it has plans to invest $10 million in Pakistan in two phases by setting up an assembly unit followed by a manufacturing unit.
Jolta said that it also intends to produce e-cars and and shuttle buses down the line
Specifications of Electric Bikes:
E70
Charge Time: 5 Hours
Travel in one charge: 50KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 15 (1.7 units)
Top Speed: 50km/hour
Price: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 (not finalized yet)
E100
Charge Time: 6 Hours
Travel in one charge: 70KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 20 (2.5 units)
Top Speed: 60km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet
E125
Charge Time: 7-8 Hours
Travel in one charge: 120KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 32 (4 units)
Top Speed: 80km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet
These e-bikes come with motorized engines, i.e. without any piston or fuel emissions.
Company has already secured a deal for delivery of 2,500 e-bikes for Gwadar Free Zone Company to make it a pollution free and emission free region.
Company said that it has plans to invest $10 million in Pakistan in two phases by setting up an assembly unit followed by a manufacturing unit.
Jolta said that it also intends to produce e-cars and and shuttle buses down the line
Specifications of Electric Bikes:
E70
Charge Time: 5 Hours
Travel in one charge: 50KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 15 (1.7 units)
Top Speed: 50km/hour
Price: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 (not finalized yet)
E100
Charge Time: 6 Hours
Travel in one charge: 70KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 20 (2.5 units)
Top Speed: 60km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet
E125
Charge Time: 7-8 Hours
Travel in one charge: 120KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 32 (4 units)
Top Speed: 80km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet
These e-bikes come with motorized engines, i.e. without any piston or fuel emissions.