Jolta Electric Bikes are now Being assembled in Gwadar Free Economic Zone Balochistan

Jolta Electric Bikes are now Being assembled in Gwadar Free Economic Zone BalochistanCompany has already secured a deal for delivery of 2,500 e-bikes for Gwadar Free Zone Company to make it a pollution free and emission free region.Company said that it has plans to invest $10 million in Pakistan in two phases by setting up an assembly unit followed by a manufacturing unit.Jolta said that it also intends to produce e-cars and and shuttle buses down the lineSpecifications of Electric Bikes:E70Charge Time: 5 HoursTravel in one charge: 50KMElectricity cost for one charge: Rs 15 (1.7 units)Top Speed: 50km/hourPrice: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 (not finalized yet)E100Charge Time: 6 HoursTravel in one charge: 70KMElectricity cost for one charge: Rs 20 (2.5 units)Top Speed: 60km/hourPrice: Not finalized yetE125Charge Time: 7-8 HoursTravel in one charge: 120KMElectricity cost for one charge: Rs 32 (4 units)Top Speed: 80km/hourPrice: Not finalized yetThese e-bikes come with motorized engines, i.e. without any piston or fuel emissions.