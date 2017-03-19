What's new

Jolta Electric Bikes are now Being assembled in Gwadar Free Economic Zone Balochistan

Muhammad Omar

Muhammad Omar

Jolta Electric Bikes are now Being assembled in Gwadar Free Economic Zone Balochistan

Company has already secured a deal for delivery of 2,500 e-bikes for Gwadar Free Zone Company to make it a pollution free and emission free region.

Company said that it has plans to invest $10 million in Pakistan in two phases by setting up an assembly unit followed by a manufacturing unit.

Jolta said that it also intends to produce e-cars and and shuttle buses down the line

Specifications of Electric Bikes:

E70
Charge Time: 5 Hours
Travel in one charge: 50KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 15 (1.7 units)
Top Speed: 50km/hour
Price: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 (not finalized yet)

E100
Charge Time: 6 Hours
Travel in one charge: 70KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 20 (2.5 units)
Top Speed: 60km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet

E125
Charge Time: 7-8 Hours
Travel in one charge: 120KM
Electricity cost for one charge: Rs 32 (4 units)
Top Speed: 80km/hour
Price: Not finalized yet
These e-bikes come with motorized engines, i.e. without any piston or fuel emissions.


Still they used old conventional design, looks ugly.
 

Looks junk, needs modern design.
 
Bike market is massive in Pakistan. Sales are booming. It's good to see more entrants with such price points.

As for styles, public demand drives that. Old style is better for a young family.
 
As long as it is affordable price, that is all it matters. With the designs in term of interior and exterior improves, so do the cost. Modern cars are very costly for the reasons.
 
The bikes are pretty horrible... but it's the start of Gwadar industrial zone that is exciting.

The bikes are targeted toward a the emerging class of previously extremely poor people of the region who couldn't afford any sort of mechanized transport.
 
