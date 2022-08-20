What's new

Jokowi wants Tesla to make electric vehicles in Indonesia

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,307
0
18,971
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
jokowi_musk.jpg

Indonesia President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is accompanied by SpaceX founder Elon Musk at the SpaceX base in Boca Chica, Texas, the United States on May 14, 2022. (Indonesian Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau pic)

KOTA KINABALU: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to make their cars and batteries in the country, according to a report.

Jokowi said in an interview that his country wants a "huge ecosystem of electric cars", rather than simply draw on Indonesias natural resources to make batteries.

Indonesia had previously wooed Tesla for investment in its nickel industry, looking to produce and supply batteries for its EVs, Reuters reported.

Tesla had struck deals worth about US$5 billion (RM22.4bil) to buy nickel products from resource-rich Indonesia.

Jokowi met with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year to woo investment.

www.dailyexpress.com.my

Jokowi wants Tesla to make electric vehicles in Indonesia | Daily Express Online - Sabah's Leading News Portal

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to make their cars and batteries in the country, according to a report
www.dailyexpress.com.my www.dailyexpress.com.my
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD has dethroned Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, selling 77,000 more cars so far in 2022
Replies
2
Views
414
Solidify
S
Indos
Tesla to invest in car battery, EVs in Indonesia: Minister
Replies
12
Views
764
Indos
Indos
艹艹艹
Indonesia Breaks Ground on China-backed Green Industrial Park Set to be World's Largest
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Indos
Indos
Lego Jangkar
China battery giant CATL joins US$6bil venture in Indonesia
Replies
11
Views
499
Beast
B
Indos
Indonesia Starts Construction of Southeast Asia’s First Electric Vehicle Battery Factory
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom