

Indonesia President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is accompanied by SpaceX founder Elon Musk at the SpaceX base in Boca Chica, Texas, the United States on May 14, 2022. (Indonesian Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau pic)​

Jokowi wants Tesla to make electric vehicles in Indonesia | Daily Express Online - Sabah's Leading News Portal Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to make their cars and batteries in the country, according to a report

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to make their cars and batteries in the country, according to a report.Jokowi said in an interview that his country wants a "huge ecosystem of electric cars", rather than simply draw on Indonesias natural resources to make batteries.Indonesia had previously wooed Tesla for investment in its nickel industry, looking to produce and supply batteries for its EVs, Reuters reported.Tesla had struck deals worth about US$5 billion (RM22.4bil) to buy nickel products from resource-rich Indonesia.Jokowi met with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year to woo investment.