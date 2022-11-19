Jokowi threaten Singapore militarily

Our neighbor Singapore The treaty on extradition, for instance, is not a silver bullet that will immediately lead to the repatriation of Indonesian fugitives who are hiding in the island state.

Our journalist seems not paying any attention on the detail during Jokowi and Lee Sien Loong meeting when Jokowi is finally able to make Singapore let go their air traffic control over Natuna islands of Indonesia. International organization, ICAO, has given the right to Singapore in 1945 before Indonesia gets their independence from Dutch with war and diplomacy (Dutch is also helped by Britain and British Raj (India)). Indonesia still allow Singapore to control air space that is related to their Changi airport operation, so compromise has also been made.I also see this as Jokowi does understand about the role of military power in our diplomacy, but he also understands that the back bone of any great military power relies on both the economy and defense industry of the country. So with that logic, it is wrong to spend too much on imported defense products, it is why Jokowi is also wellknown with his Defense Investment policy as it means the defense spending should enhance our local defense industry and thus any militay spending should be seen as defense investment rather than just spending.This handout photo released by the Presidential Palace shows Indonesia's President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo (right) posing with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) prior to their leader’s meeting in Bintan island, across the Singapore Strait dividing the two countries, on Jan. 25, 2022. (AFP/Laily Rachev)