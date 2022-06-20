What's new

Jokowi set to play an unexpected global role as peacebroker

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,118
23
19,639
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Jokowi set to play an unexpected global role as peacebroker

1655698877807.png

Indonesian President Joko Widodo talks as Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier listens during their meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Bogor, Indonesia, June 16, 2022. (Reuters/Mast Irham)



Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Mon, June 20 2022


President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is scheduled to unveil details of his upcoming trip to Germany, Russia and Ukraine after a meeting on Monday with Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, who has just returned from an outing overseas, including to Europe.

A top government official told me over the weekend that the President was set to announce his European agenda after chairing a limited Cabinet meeting. Next week, he will be on a United Nations mission to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to, among other things, allow Ukraine to export the globally needed wheat amid the ongoing war between the two countries. And of course, Jokowi will talk with Putin about the Group of 20 Summit Indonesia will host in Bali.

On June 14, Russian state news agency TASS quoted a Kremlin source as reporting about Jokowi’s visit to Moscow. Indonesian government officials privately confirmed the plan but declined to elaborate because President Jokowi himself will discuss the trip.

www.thejakartapost.com

Jokowi set to play an unexpected global role as peacebroker

Having little interest in complicated diplomacies, Jokowi originally wanted to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not be damaging to the Group of 20 Summit and his G20 presidency.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,118
23
19,639
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
14 JUN, 08:46

Putin to meet with Indonesian president in Moscow June 30, Kremlin source says​

The source stressed that it was going to be "a very important visit"

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, in Moscow on June 30, a Kremlin source told TASS on Tuesday.

"This is going to be a very important visit. We are preparing for it now," the source said. "President Joko Widodo of Indonesia will visit Moscow on June 30."

Indonesia is an important partner, with which Russia has maintained intensive political and economic ties, the Kremlin source said. This year, the country is also holding the rotating Group of 20 presidency and will host a G20 summit, he added. Putin has been invited to participate. "We will definitely go", but in what format is to be decided later. "The summit will take place on November 15-16, there’s plenty of time, we’ll see," he said.
TAGS
Foreign policy

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesian International Islamic University opens admission for new academic year
Replies
1
Views
157
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia Sovereign Wealth Fund
Replies
1
Views
187
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia raises coal royalty rates to boost revenue
Replies
9
Views
340
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia Has Been Punching Below Its Weight (Bloomberg)
Replies
0
Views
300
Indos
Indos
Indos
Tesla to invest in car battery, EVs in Indonesia: Minister
Replies
8
Views
272
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom