Jokowi set to play an unexpected global role as peacebroker Having little interest in complicated diplomacies, Jokowi originally wanted to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not be damaging to the Group of 20 Summit and his G20 presidency.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo talks as Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier listens during their meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Bogor, Indonesia, June 16, 2022. (Reuters/Mast Irham)Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Mon, June 20 2022President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is scheduled to unveil details of his upcoming trip to Germany, Russia and Ukraine after a meeting on Monday with Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, who has just returned from an outing overseas, including to Europe.A top government official told me over the weekend that the President was set to announce his European agenda after chairing a limited Cabinet meeting. Next week, he will be on a United Nations mission to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to, among other things, allow Ukraine to export the globally needed wheat amid the ongoing war between the two countries. And of course, Jokowi will talk with Putin about the Group of 20 Summit Indonesia will host in Bali.On June 14, Russian state news agency TASS quoted a Kremlin source as reporting about Jokowi’s visit to Moscow. Indonesian government officials privately confirmed the plan but declined to elaborate because President Jokowi himself will discuss the trip.