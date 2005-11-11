What's new

EagleEyes

Oct 3, 2005
A very beautiful woman was walking on the roof of a building and she suddenly trips over something and falls down. On her way falling down, an American man catches her, she says : "Oh thank you, you saved my life, I&#39;ll do ANYTHING for you..."
The man says: "Okay then, sleep with me."
She says : "You ######&#33;&#33; NEVER&#33;&#33;"
So he says "FINE&#33;" and he drops her down.... So she&#39;s falling and screaming..........................
Suddenly a German man catches her in the air from his balcony, she says :"Oh thank you, you saved me, I&#39;ll do anything that you ask..."
The guy says : "Fraulein, sleep with me."
She replies: "Oh you nasty ######&#33;&#33;&#33; NEVER&#33;"
So the man says : "Fine&#33;&#33;&#33;" and he also drops her down again.
She&#39;s falling and thinking that it was better if she slept with one of those men and now she&#39;s going to die.
Suddenly, a Muslim man catches the woman from his balcony, she says : "Oh thank you, you saved my life, I&#39;ll SLEEP with you&#33;&#33;"
The Muslim man replies : "Astaqfirulla&#39;h&#33;" and he drops her.

Credit to Awais
 
Sharjeel

Feb 11, 2006
:lol: :lol:

yeh thats a old one...but i oubt awais wrote it :reading1: its some one elses
 
Thunder

Thunder

Oct 8, 2005
Yea but i posted it 1st. I gave the credit to someone but forget who :p:
 
Owais

Owais

Oct 3, 2005
ha ha ha
lolz&#33; :lol: :LOLANI: :haha:
 
A.Rahman

U know the answer
 
Oct 3, 2005
I never face that kind of situation.....so,I m not sure&#33;
it also depends on muslim&#39;s eeman&#33;
 
Agent_X

i&#39;d drop hers too :hypocrite:











clothes :D
 
:LOLANI: :LOLANI: :LOLANI:
ur seems to be very dangerous&#33; :D
 
VisionHawk

nice its funny :lol:
 
Agent_X

lolss

sorry, my bad :(
 
bhaabi chorh

tuu chacha bun gaya :D
 
A woman went to her priest with a problem. "Father, I have two female parrots, and they only know how to say one thing. All they ever say is, &#39;Hi, we&#39;re prostitutes. Wanna have some fun?&#39; "
"That&#39;s terrible&#33;" exclaimed the priest. "But I think I can help. Bring your two female parrots over to my house, and I will put them with my two male parrots whom I taught to pray and read the Bible. My parrots will teach your parrots to stop saying that terrible phrase, and your female parrots will learn to praise and worship."

The next day, the woman brought her female parrots to the priest&#39;s house. His two male parrots were holding rosary beads and quietly praying in their cage. The woman put her two female parrots in the cage with the male parrots. The females said, "Hi, we&#39;re prostitutes. Wanna have some fun?"

One male parrot looked over at the other male parrot and exclaimed "Put those beads away, our prayers have been answered&#33;"
 
