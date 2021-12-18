Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government.

Yesterday Taiwan voters rejected four referendums that opposition had championed as a show of no confidence in the pro-independence DPP government. One of referendums was to decide whether to ban imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine on safety grounds,How can this happened? Why would anyone with any rational thinking capability would choose to put himself and his families' health in danger? For those who don't understand mandarin, it must be hard to understand. The answer is easy. Let's say it this way. Taiwan's politics is 10 times uglier than America's, which is already a complete mess. Lying is one of most important skills for DPP members and Tsai Ing-wen as the Taiwan president. Even her PhD recently was proven to be fake.DPP is a quite Nazi style party. An agent of US in Taiwan. It is good at lying. Also good at using lies to create hatreds toward its opponents, and most importantly toward China mainland. Most Chinese and Taiwanese know the meaning of this number: 1450. Which is the code of DDP's hired troll army. It's a powerful propoganda tool that has penetrated every corner of Chinese speaking web world. 1450 can also be seen in Hongkong, Singapore and Malaysia, even some famous English channels.DPP gained political power not by any achievement, but by brainwashing and terrifying Taiwan people. Nazi is better than DPP at some points because it was at least no so corrupt and incompetent in governance. How to make a terrifying thing look not so terrifying? Piece of cake for DPP. Just create an issue from air that looks more terrifying. Here is the explaination from DPP why Taiwan has to import ractopamine pork from US: If we refuse American pork( The word "ractopamine" is deliberately replaced by "American"), we will lose US support. Taiwan's economy will be in trouble. China will take over Taiwan. You and me will have to live under evil CCP's rule. Fact is, Taiwan's ecomomy more relies on China mainland than US. But DPP never stop attacking China mainland. DPP should be responsible for all the surging hostiles between the strait because DPP is the status quo changer.Many, many people had said democracy and freedom are the best for all human beings. Taiwan story tells us otherwise.