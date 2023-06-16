Joint US-Pakistani action in Bangladesh to restore democracy and combat Hindutva Hegemony

Mere aziz hum watno



China has, disappointingly, made it clear they will side with the Indian terrorist one party puppet regime in Bangladesh. The Chinese will use cheap tactics to buy out the Hasina regime and turn Bangladesh into North Korea 2.0.



Although initially the rise of China as an honest and business oriented power was welcomed, it seems the age old rule of "power corrupts" has proven itself again, and China is engaging in the same tired puppet regime strategies it once promised to fight.



The US is currently taking steps to restore democracy in Bangladesh and eliminate the Indian puppet terrorist Hasina regime and its terrorist militant wing RAB.



Thus, I would like to open this thread to discuss and propose joint US-Pakistani action to restore democracy in Bangladesh before the Hasina regime, empowered by China and India, turns Bangladesh into another North Korea, and begins acting against the interests of the Bangladeshi people, the US, Pakistan, and humanity as a whole.



What if Bangladesh becomes a rogue nuclear hermit state which develops nuclear weapons to target Pakistan and the United States? What if India backstabs China and uses Bangladesh as a pawn against China? Should we allow Bangladesh be used as a pawn to threaten Pakistan and other regional countries who do not succumb to Hindutva hegemony?



This is not the first time India, driven by its delusions of "Akhand Bharat", has tried to force its hegemony in the region - it has, in the past, tried to do so in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.



Before, Pakistan was the only country in South Asia who dared stand up to India.



However, now other countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh are rising up against India, and need to be empowered in their struggle for true independence and prosperity.