Joint Saudi-French expedition uncovers new archaeological sites in southern Riyadh



The expedition was operating under the mandate of the National Authority for Tourism and National Heritage

SPA said this was the first time sites from the Paleolithic period were discovered in Al-Kharj province

The field survey covered mountainous territory, where the expeditionary team discovered sites that date back to the Stone Age or Paleolithic period in Al-Kharj province, about 100 thousand years ago.

in addition to sites dating back to the Upper Paleolithic period.

