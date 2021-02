Mighty Lion said: This is maybe because US deperately wants the Tejas LIFT for training it's pilots Click to expand...

No it doesn't.They have the T-7 Red Hawk from Boeing that'll grab the US Navy order as well. The requirement for Naval trainers to replace the Goshawk doesn't require the trainer to actually land on carriers. They simply need them to be able to land on shore based facilities and train pilots on go-arounds. T-7A will be able to achieve that.frankly, breaking into a market like USA is out of the bounds of what HAL can achieve. It's extremely complicated, needs a local partner (like Raytheon, Northrop or Sierra Nevada Corp) and extensive simulation capabilities where we are still lacking a bit.