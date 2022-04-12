Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley says 'potential for conflict' with China and Russia is 'increasing'

05/04/2022The country’s top military officer on Tuesday issued a dire warning that the world is becoming more turbulent, raising the chances of a deadly conflict between the United States and other world powers.As he detailed the threat, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley also split with the White House over his decision to scrap plans for a new sea-launched nuclear missile.He said that the United States and its allies should prepare for war in Ukraine, which will last for years.Milley and other prominent military figures appeared before the House Armed Services Committee to discuss the Pentagon’s proposed $773 billion budget for next year.He did so against the backdrop of the Russian war in Ukraine, and almost daily warnings that China is flexing its muscles in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.“The United States is going through a very critical and historical geo-strategic inflection point,” he said.We are entering a world that is becoming more turbulent and the potential for major international conflict between the great powers is increasing, not decreasing.“The United States needs to pursue a clear strategy for maintaining peace through an unequivocal capacity for force compared to the People’s Republic of China and Russia.”