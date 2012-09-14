What's new

Joining Pak Army by Expats/Pakistanis Residing Abroad

Xeric

Xeric

RETIRED THINK TANK
Mar 31, 2008
8,297
42
10,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All questions concerning this topic goes here.

As a starter, here's what the policy says:

PAKISTAN NATIONALS RESIDING ABROAD.

- Eligible candidates residing abroad are exempted from Preliminary Selection.

- However, Defence Attaches will ascertain their overall suitability, physical deformity and stammering aspects.

- The candidates are advised to approach Pakistani Embassies (Military/Defence Attaches) in the country where residing or Personnel Administration Directorate PA-3(a), GHQ Rawalpindi, for issuance of Application Forms.

- They will submit their Application Forms alongwith connected documents through Pakistani Embassies. A postal order of Rs. 100/- and a Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- in the name of Director Personnel Administration (Selection), Personnel Administration Directorate, GHQ Rawalpindi will be attached with the Application Form.

- Postal address in Pakistan should also be indicated in the Application Forms so that call up notice for ISSB Tests/ Interviews and further correspondence to eligible candidates can be made on the given Pakistani address.

- No traveling allowance will be admissible for traveling to and from Pakistan.

- They can retain their other nationality till the time they finally earn their commission i.e. they can retain dual nationality during Initial Tests, ISSB and even during training at PMA. They will only be required to renounce their other nationality once they passout from PMA and become Officers.


Any further queries, please feel free to ask.
 
keshikesh

keshikesh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 14, 2012
3
0
1
salam.... i just wanted to make sumthin clear ..i heard that people with dual nationality have to give up their forien national if they want to join **** army.. is it true?
 
Armstrong

Armstrong

RETIRED TTA
Feb 2, 2012
19,395
94
46,646
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
keshikesh said:
salam.... i just wanted to make sumthin clear ..i heard that people with dual nationality have to give up their forien national if they want to join **** army.. is it true?

salam.... i just wanted to make sumthin clear ..i heard that people with dual nationality have to give up their forien national if they want to join **** army.. is it true?
Click to expand...
Yes & its written in bold right above your post !
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,049
24
18,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@F.O.X.

THe residence that is needed in the application form online, does the address need to be of Pakistan or abroad? And also postal address? Of Pakistani residence or of current residence?

And as said in the OP, foreign residents are exempt from preliminary selection. What does that mean? No initial test?

What would be the selection centre for a foreign resident?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Argus Panoptes

Argus Panoptes

BANNED
Feb 13, 2013
4,065
0
3,434
Any body tainted with the stigma of a foreign nationality cannot be trusted to be fully loyal to Pakistan, at least so says the conventional wisdom being propagated in Pakistan these days.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,049
24
18,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Argus Panoptes said:
Any body tainted with the stigma of a foreign nationality cannot be trusted to be fully loyal to Pakistan, at least so says the conventional wisdom being propagated in Pakistan these days.
Click to expand...
I meant foreign resident. The person I am trying to help isn't a foreign national, just a foreign resident.
 
H

hamza2668

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2013
4
0
Asalam u eleikum,
I am living in UAE, so it means that i'll submit necessary documents and Application form to embassy here in UAE, and if i'll apply from here i'll be exempted from Preliminary Selection. And i want to ask the question whether i have to give the entry test or i'll be directly attending the ISSB.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,049
24
18,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hamza2668 said:
Asalam u eleikum,
I am living in UAE, so it means that i'll submit necessary documents and Application form to embassy here in UAE, and if i'll apply from here i'll be exempted from Preliminary Selection. And i want to ask the question whether i have to give the entry test or i'll be directly attending the ISSB.
Click to expand...
You will only report at the ISSB then, but you will need to go and be inspected by the defence attache present at the embassy.
 
H

hamza2668

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2013
4
0
nuclearpak said:
You will only report at the ISSB then, but you will need to go and be inspected by the defence attache present at the embassy.
Click to expand...
Thank You General, Thanks for replying......... And if i do apply for PAF as a GD so what's the situation there i have to take the entry test or directly reporting to ISSB?

Best Regards,
Hamza Tariq Sheikh.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,049
24
18,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hamza2668 said:
Thank You General, Thanks for replying......... And if i do apply for PAF as a GD so what's the situation there i have to take the entry test or directly reporting to ISSB?

Best Regards,
Hamza Tariq Sheikh.
Click to expand...
No idea about PAF.
 
Capt.Mir5832

Capt.Mir5832

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 6, 2015
35
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I am not sure if this is the right thread to ask this; If I possess a foreign MBA certification is this a valid education for becoming a commissioned officer with the Pakistan Army?
 
The Sword Of Allah

The Sword Of Allah

FULL MEMBER
Mar 6, 2016
143
0
55
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Asalamualikum how are you

Im 14 years old and want to join the Pakistan army after a levels im from abroad dual nationality please tell me that i dont know how to write urdu will this effect my career i know how to speck read a bit and weite a bit

Second im flatfooted i can do something now in this age so let me know if there are any restrictions

Third im about to enter o levels any suggestions for subjects which will help me in my career
Thanks
 
The Diplomat

The Diplomat

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2015
1,722
4
2,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AOA,
I went to the Pakistani Consulate located in Manchester to get the application form but the consulate seemed to have no idea about what I was saying, they didn't even know what i meant by ISSB. Anyway do you know if the forms are available at consulates or will I have to travel to London to get the forms?
Any recommendations?
@Jango
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom