Joining Pak Army by Expats/Pakistanis Residing Abroad

PAKISTAN NATIONALS RESIDING ABROAD .



- Eligible candidates residing abroad are exempted from Preliminary Selection.



- However, Defence Attaches will ascertain their overall suitability, physical deformity and stammering aspects.



- The candidates are advised to approach Pakistani Embassies (Military/Defence Attaches) in the country where residing or Personnel Administration Directorate PA-3(a), GHQ Rawalpindi, for issuance of Application Forms.



- They will submit their Application Forms alongwith connected documents through Pakistani Embassies. A postal order of Rs. 100/- and a Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- in the name of Director Personnel Administration (Selection), Personnel Administration Directorate, GHQ Rawalpindi will be attached with the Application Form.



- Postal address in Pakistan should also be indicated in the Application Forms so that call up notice for ISSB Tests/ Interviews and further correspondence to eligible candidates can be made on the given Pakistani address.



- No traveling allowance will be admissible for traveling to and from Pakistan.



- They can retain their other nationality till the time they finally earn their commission i.e. they can retain dual nationality during Initial Tests, ISSB and even during training at PMA. They will only be required to renounce their other nationality once they passout from PMA and become Officers.





Any further queries, please feel free to ask.