Join the fun! Air India pilots refuse to fly unless vaccinated for Covid ‘urgently’

Bagheera

Bagheera

Jan 16, 2013
Join the fun! Air India pilots refuse to fly unless vaccinated for Covid ‘urgently’.

Title says it all. Should I copy-paste the article?

'Struggling to get O2 cylinders', Air India pilots refuse to fly unless vaccinated for Covid ‘urgently’ - Times of India

Air India pilots have refused to fly unless the airline gets them ‘urgently’ vaccinated for Covid. The move comes after a large number of AI crew tested Covid positive over the year, and there have been some casualties too. The Indian Commercial Pilots Association told the management on Tuesday...
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
What is PRTP GWD?
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
I think their demand is just and it shouldn't be a problem to vaccinate them on priority.
 
