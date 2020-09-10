Join PDF Social Media Team

What's new

Hi everyone,

Hope you are all fine and doing well. PDF is looking for social media volunteers of Pakistan origin for our project in regard to Twitter & Facebook postings. In this regard, we will be sharing a Team based group chat on two different mediums for which, details will shared once we are in number to initiate. We will be sharing tasks based upon current affairs & strategic natures. Everything will be explained after short listing and based upon your interest as well as your time & search skills on social media.

Pakistan Defence Forum will be promoting the respective members by different means which is like either Forum Title and or promoting your work on Pakistan Defence Social Media accounts. You are invited to share your Twitter IDs so I will be creating a close group chat and similarly, on twitter for coordination as well.

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

What if I dont use Twitter or FB ? I mean I have twitter but it is mostly dead. I have started being active on Instagram. And I am very active on YT as well.

Youtube and Twitter is @TSEMarkhur
Insta is @TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
 
Simply put, we will be starting like OSINT. Even though, OSINT is different. The Team will be coordinating on different aspects and as you use Insta, the scope can be expanded too. Noted your ID.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

My page on Insta is defence related and OSINT IMINT is shared it was dead for an year but I have started posting again. YT is more of cinematic but I will be expanding into different fields in future so I can share stuff on YT as well.
 
xyx007

xyx007

I'm pretty clear in tweeting that I am tough on our enemies, and once you love Pakistan created in Allah's name, then you have either the support or you don't, but in the end, you have just junoon. While I experience the pain of utilizing my real name when I was an amateur, the lessons I've learned so far have prepared me with the means to face any sacrifice that may be ordained to honor a country created by Allah.

 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Will create a group on PDF initially and share details accordingly.
 
