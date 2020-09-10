Join PDF Social Media Team

Hi everyone,



Hope you are all fine and doing well. PDF is looking for social media volunteers of Pakistan origin for our project in regard to Twitter & Facebook postings. In this regard, we will be sharing a Team based group chat on two different mediums for which, details will shared once we are in number to initiate. We will be sharing tasks based upon current affairs & strategic natures. Everything will be explained after short listing and based upon your interest as well as your time & search skills on social media.



Pakistan Defence Forum will be promoting the respective members by different means which is like either Forum Title and or promoting your work on Pakistan Defence Social Media accounts. You are invited to share your Twitter IDs so I will be creating a close group chat and similarly, on twitter for coordination as well.



Regards,