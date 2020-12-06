What's new

Join Pakistan Navy through Short Service Commission Course 2021-B

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
69,981
78
112,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Course Commissioning Parade of 116th Midshipmen and 24th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), Karachi. Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al-Asam, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the passing out parade.

The commissioning contingent comprised of 103 Pakistani midshipmen, 02 from Bahrain Defence Forces, 01 from State of Palestine along with 28 officers from SSC Course.


1640443642325.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Join Pakistan Navy through Short Service Commission 2021-A
Replies
2
Views
451
bhola record
bhola record
HostileInsurgent
India's nuclear sharks
Replies
0
Views
594
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
INDIAPOSITIVE
India's nuclear sharks
Replies
0
Views
673
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
User
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom