Join Pakistan Navy through Short Service Commission Course 2021-B

Course Commissioning Parade of 116th Midshipmen and 24th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), Karachi. Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al-Asam, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the passing out parade.The commissioning contingent comprised of 103 Pakistani midshipmen, 02 from Bahrain Defence Forces, 01 from State of Palestine along with 28 officers from SSC Course.