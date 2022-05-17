Join Pakistan Navy - Civilian Batch 2022-B

Pakistan Navy announced Civilian Batch 2022-B
The job advertisement can be found here Civilian Batch 2022-B also attached.
The Job criteria is here Criteria for Civilian Batch 2022-B
Its for job as civilian in Navy,
Total vacancies are 395
Last date of registration is 29 May
Registration is to be done at official Navy website.
You can find here the Contact info Recruitment Centers Pakistan Navy
Official Naval Website for registration is https://www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk/
