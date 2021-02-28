Join Pakistan Army Technical Cadet Course TCC Entry 2021

Muhabbat.khan
Candidates who wish to join as an engineer in Pakistan Army can apply for PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC. Candidates who successfully pass in all tests conducted by the PAK Army for selections. They will be sent to institutions for the degree of Bachelor of Engineering. It’s Depending on the fields they choose, Candidates can choose a field from eight different engineering Degrees.
To apply in PAK Army TCC, it’s necessary that the candidate has passed his 12 years of academic education with Subjects, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
ARMY TECHNICAL CADET COURSE:
A candidate can choose one field from these engineering degrees. B.E Civil Engineering, B.E Electrical Engineering, B.E Mechanical Engineering, B.E Mechatronics Engineering, B.E Computer Engineering, B.E Electrical Engineering (Telecom), B.E Software Engineering, B.E Aeronautical Engineering.
All the above institutions are campuses of National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad |NUST|
Join PAK Army As commission Officer Through Technical Cadet Course TCC.
TECHNICAL CADET COURSE (DEGREE AND INSTITUTION)
PAK ARMY TECHNICAL CADET COURSE TCC REGISTRATION DATE
Latest TCC Registration start date will be updated as soon as Pakistan Army announced Registration for TCC. Read complete article for TCC online registration, Selection procedure and TCC ISSB Test Guide.
PAK ARMY TCC ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS
To join the PAK Army through TCC as a commissioned officer given bellow are the eligibility conditions. Read carefully and find out if you are eligible then scroll down for registration process and Also initial & ISSb Test preparation. If you have questions related to PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC, please replay us at the end of this page in the comment section.
Candidates have to pass below mentioned initial stages to shortlisted for the ISSB test.
Candidates, there are a lot of books in the market for the preparation of initial test for TCC. Most of the books consist of old stuff which is not helpful these days to pass PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC Initial Test.
PAK Army Guide Prepared fully update notes of the initial test of PAK Army TCC . By preparing these notes you can easily pass the initial test from intelligence test to interview.
Shortlisted candidates from AS & RC will receive notice for ISSB Test through the website as well as ISSB Call up latter at the home address as candidates mentioned in their ISSB form.
After a successful interview at As & RCs, Shortlisted candidates will receive notice for ISSB Test through the website as well as by Call Up Latter on candidates given home address.
PROCEDURE FOR ISSB RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES OF PAK ARMY TECHNICAL CADET COURSE TCC
ISSB recommended Candidates will undergo for a final medical examination carried out by nearby CMHS. Final Selection will be made on merit. Selecte3d candidates will receive joining the latter for Academic and Military training.
PAK ARMY TCC ACADEMIC
Military Training of PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC Candidates a duration of one-year military training at PMA Kakul. After a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Degree from given above academic discipline.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR TCC AT AS & RC
The following Documents are required at the time of registration at AS & RC.
- PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC Online Registration Start Date: 23-February-2021 to 23-March-2021
- Technical Cadet Course Test Starting Date: After 23-March-2021 to onward
- Age:
To join the PAK Army Through TCC, A candidate Age should be 17 to 21 years.
- Gender:
Only Male candidates can apply for PAK Army TCC.
- Marital Status:
Single/Unmarried
Only Married serving personnel of the Armed Forces having age over 20 years is eligible
- Nationality:
All Citizens of Pakistan and domicile holders from Azad Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan. (on final selection candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender nationalities other than Pakistan)
- Physical Standards:
- Candidate minimum height:5′ . 4″ ( 162.5 cm)
- Weight As per the Body Mass Index (Normal BMI Value)
- Education:
- Minimum 65% marks in FSc (Pre-Engineering)
- FSC (Pre-Engineering) with subjects (1) Physics, (2) Mathematics, (3) Chemistry/Computer Study/Computer Science | From (3) Option any one subject|.
- Those Candidates who possessing qualifications with “O” and “A” level will be required to obtain the same as given above. Certificate and conversion of marks from Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), and (Ministry of Education, Islamabad) and attach it with the application form.
- Candidates can also apply on “HOPE Certificates” duly issued by the Head of the institutions. (If a candidate has passed FSc Part-I Examination with minimum 65% marks and appearing in FSc Part-II / Final Examination.)
- The Candidates with Computer Science/Computer study, instead of Chemistry in FSc (Pre-Engineering) can apply for Computer Software Engineering only. Al details are given in the below degree courses chart.
- Who twice rejected by ISSB.
- The candidate Twice screened out by ISSB.
- A candidate who Dismissed, Removed, or Debarred from any Govt Services
- Tested within 120 days (four months) gap of the previous appearance in ISSB.
- Dismissed/ Removed/ Debarred from Armed Forces, PAK Army, Navy, or PAF.
- Convicted in a Court of Law for any heinous offense (to be ascertained by the competent military authority).
- Permanent UNFIT by Appeal Medical Board (AMB).
- Who withdrawn from any bonded Armed Forces college or Armed Forces institution on disciplinary grounds.
- The candidate who withdrawn, discharged, resigned, or purchase of commission from any Armed Forces officers Academy 7 from any Armed Forces Training Institution on any ground.
- Online Registration or Registration at AS &RC. For Online Registration Click Here
- Candidates will also pay prospectus fees on the day of the test at AS & RC.
- Initial Test of TCC course written/ Intelligence test. The test will be based on multiple-choice questions from English, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry. | Computer study/Computer Science Multiple Questions only for CS Students. |
- Preliminary Medical Test, Candidates will undergo initial medical tests at AS & RCs.
- Physical Test for TCC Long Course Click for PAK Army Physical Test
- Interview at AS & RC for PAK Army TCC Joining.
- Successful candidates have to fill ISSB Form at AS & RCs.
- This book instructs you from A to Z what you have to do before giving an intelligence Test, Physical Test, Medical Test, and interview.
- Academic test is the most important part of the TCC Initial test and this book will help you to clear this test easily.
- This book contains quick maths TRICKS which asked in the interview of initial or ISSB.
- To order online click on given bellow PAK Army Guide TCC Study Note Book Button .
|Discipline
|Duration 4 Years at
|Civil Engineering
|Military College of Engineering Risalpur (NUST)
|Electrical (Telecommunication) Engineering
|Military College of Signals Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Computer Software Engineering
|Military College of Signals Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Electrical Engineering
|College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Mechanical Engineering
|College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Computer Systems Engineering
|College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Mechatronics Engineering
|College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Rawalpindi (NUST)
|Aeronautical Engineering
|College of Aeronautical Engineering, Risalpur (NUST)
Military Training of PAK Army Technical Cadet Course TCC Candidates a duration of one-year military training at PMA Kakul. After a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Degree from given above academic discipline.
- Original Certificate / Detailed Marks Sheet (Result Card) of Matric / FSc or Equivalent certificate.
- For ‘O’ Level & ’A’ Level, the candidate has to submit the Equivalence Certificate issued by IBCC.
- Computerized National Identity Card )CNIC) for the age of 18 years and above.
- Computerized Form “B” with Guardian’s Computerized National Identity Card CNIC (Father or Mother). Candidates who are less than the minimum age of 18 years.
- One set of all attested photocopies of the above-mentioned documents.
- 6 Colour Photos (duly attested on front and back) by Principal or from Class-1 Gazetted Officer.
