Join Pakistan Army as Regular Commission through Technical Cadet Course

Regular Commission through Technical Cadet Course 35th (Entry September 2023)....

ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS

▪ Age: 17-21 years
▪Gender: Male
▪ Marital Status: Unmarried
▪ Minimum Height: 5’ 4” (162.5 cm)
▪ Weight: As per Body Mass Index (BMI)
▪ Education: ► Matric / Senior Cambridge / GCE “O Level” (English being compulsory in five subjects for O level) both in science with minimum 60% Marks.
► FSc / Equivalent
► FSc Pre-Engineering : Minimum 65% Marks (including 20 marks for NCC)
► ‘A’ Level : Pass in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Grade 1-6/ A-C.
► Candidates with FSc/ equivalent qualification with combination of Mathematics, Physics and Computer Studies or Computer Science can apply for Software Engineering and Computer Engineering only.

Registration: 20 Feb to 21 March, 2023

Registration through Internet: A candidate can register on website: www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk


333229879_3492254364431759_9018273345207330594_n.jpg
 

