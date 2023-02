Join Pakistan Army as Regular Commission through Technical Cadet Course

.,.,Regular Commission through Technical Cadet Course 35th (Entry September 2023)....ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS▪ Age: 17-21 years▪Gender: Male▪ Marital Status: Unmarried▪ Minimum Height: 5’ 4” (162.5 cm)▪ Weight: As per Body Mass Index (BMI)▪ Education: ► Matric / Senior Cambridge / GCE “O Level” (English being compulsory in five subjects for O level) both in science with minimum 60% Marks.► FSc / Equivalent► FSc Pre-Engineering : Minimum 65% Marks (including 20 marks for NCC)► ‘A’ Level : Pass in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Grade 1-6/ A-C.► Candidates with FSc/ equivalent qualification with combination of Mathematics, Physics and Computer Studies or Computer Science can apply for Software Engineering and Computer Engineering only.Registration: 20 Feb to 21 March, 2023Registration through Internet: A candidate can register on website: www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk