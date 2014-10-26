Join Pakistan Air Force as an Officer (Official Brochure 2014).

New Recruit
To join PAF your qualification should equal to A level with very good score and age not more than 23 years. But you have to leave british nationality for it.Asalam O Alaikum. I am currently a UK resident and I want to join the PAF. I have come across the age limit of joining the PAF which is 16-24 I guess. I am turning 16 this march and I want to know what the criteria is to join PAF at age 16 and do you need any qualifications, if yes then what? Can I just get all the information that i need to know in this case. Ill be grateful if I could get a reply ASAP.
Jazakallah and can you also please let me know about the medical tests whatever that includes like the private stuff and all you know what I mean. Also do they check your GCSE's or just A levels and if you don't get to A levels science and BTEC level 3 instead which is equivalent to A levels, will that do? What are the things that can disqualify you from the fitness test? And what would you rate the toughness of ISSb test out of 10? (Don't say its upto my own knowledge. JUST SAYING. )

bro i will rate issb 10/10.
Haha.. Bro it kinda is difficult for everyone and especially for us pathans its like rather shoot yaself lol... anyway what kind of medical or physical (fitness) conditions can be a cause of failure. What did you mean by equivalent certificate? and by rating ISSB my perspective was in sense of intelligence, well I know it would only select the best ones but still I meant how intelligent do you have to be? Lets say if someone is able to get B's in their GCSE's and A levels, do you he is able to go through the intelligence test comfortably?
Saad wrora za hum da Yousafzai tribe na ym. I was only joking about that, it aint a problem. Any way as I am joining the Air force; what is the physical criteria for the Air force? Also, I have heard that joining these centres for preparation is no good and you have to be yourself, to what extent is that right? What type of books do you recommend? (Suggestions, names)
Physical criteria is different for different arms, for army it is much difficult.
PAF focus on academics, intelligence and IQ level. If your academics are perfect you can easily clear all tests.
I will recommend you books for preparation soon .
Well i secured Bs Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering) degree from top university of Pakistan, currently i am doing job in Higher education project as a Network Engineer.

What type of engineer are you?
What type of engineer are you?