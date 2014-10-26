What's new

Join Pakistan Air Force as an Officer (Official Brochure 2014).

Join Pakistan Air Force as an officer.

Salam
I have done MBA in Human Resource Management
Is there any chance for me in PAF plus I need to know the applying procedure..

Thanx in advance
 
Asalam O Alaikum. I am currently a UK resident and I want to join the PAF. I have come across the age limit of joining the PAF which is 16-24 I guess. I am turning 16 this march and I want to know what the criteria is to join PAF at age 16 and do you need any qualifications, if yes then what? Can I just get all the information that i need to know in this case. Ill be grateful if I could get a reply ASAP.
 
Mehroz Khan said:
Asalam O Alaikum. I am currently a UK resident and I want to join the PAF. I have come across the age limit of joining the PAF which is 16-24 I guess. I am turning 16 this march and I want to know what the criteria is to join PAF at age 16 and do you need any qualifications, if yes then what? Can I just get all the information that i need to know in this case. Ill be grateful if I could get a reply ASAP.
Click to expand...
To join PAF your qualification should equal to A level with very good score and age not more than 23 years. But you have to leave british nationality for it.
 
Jazakallah and can you also please let me know about the medical tests whatever that includes like the private stuff and all you know what I mean. Also do they check your GCSE's or just A levels and if you don't get to A levels science and BTEC level 3 instead which is equivalent to A levels, will that do? What are the things that can disqualify you from the fitness test? And what would you rate the toughness of ISSb test out of 10? (Don't say its upto my own knowledge. JUST SAYING. :))
 
Mehroz Khan said:
Jazakallah and can you also please let me know about the medical tests whatever that includes like the private stuff and all you know what I mean. Also do they check your GCSE's or just A levels and if you don't get to A levels science and BTEC level 3 instead which is equivalent to A levels, will that do? What are the things that can disqualify you from the fitness test? And what would you rate the toughness of ISSb test out of 10? (Don't say its upto my own knowledge. JUST SAYING. :))
Click to expand...
:D bro i will rate issb 10/10.
ISSB selects top candidates because these candidates are going to be a part of world best military.
If you acquired degree equivalent to A levels you have to apply for equivalent certificate.
Yes medical tests are very tough and without any compromise.
For private part i will say, it is not very difficult to remove your pants, you will hesitate first but after it you will laugh with your fellow candidates.:D lol
 
Haha.. Bro it kinda is difficult for everyone and especially for us pathans its like rather shoot yaself lol... anyway what kind of medical or physical (fitness) conditions can be a cause of failure. What did you mean by equivalent certificate? and by rating ISSB my perspective was in sense of intelligence, well I know it would only select the best ones but still I meant how intelligent do you have to be? Lets say if someone is able to get B's in their GCSE's and A levels, do you he is able to go through the intelligence test comfortably?
 
Mehroz Khan said:
Haha.. Bro it kinda is difficult for everyone and especially for us pathans its like rather shoot yaself lol... anyway what kind of medical or physical (fitness) conditions can be a cause of failure. What did you mean by equivalent certificate? and by rating ISSB my perspective was in sense of intelligence, well I know it would only select the best ones but still I meant how intelligent do you have to be? Lets say if someone is able to get B's in their GCSE's and A levels, do you he is able to go through the intelligence test comfortably?
Click to expand...
I am belong to Sadozai pathan tribe. During our medicals many other pathans removed their pants to show private parts it isn't much difficult bro.:D just close you eyes, remove your pants, show your testes and then turn around, open your butts and show your anus. :D
Physical criteria is different for different arms, for army it is much difficult.
PAF focus on academics, intelligence and IQ level. If your academics are perfect you can easily clear all tests.
I will recommend you books for preparation soon . :)
 
engineer saad said:
I am belong to Sadozai pathan tribe. During our medicals many other pathans removed their pants to show private parts it isn't much difficult bro.:D just close you eyes, remove your pants, show your testes and then turn around, open your butts and show your anus. :D
Physical criteria is different for different arms, for army it is much difficult.
PAF focus on academics, intelligence and IQ level. If your academics are perfect you can easily clear all tests.
I will recommend you books for preparation soon . :)
Click to expand...
Saad wrora za hum da Yousafzai tribe na ym. I was only joking about that, it aint a problem. Any way as I am joining the Air force; what is the physical criteria for the Air force? Also, I have heard that joining these centres for preparation is no good and you have to be yourself, to what extent is that right? What type of books do you recommend? (Suggestions, names)
What type of engineer are you?
 
Mehroz Khan said:
Saad wrora za hum da Yousafzai tribe na ym. I was only joking about that, it aint a problem. Any way as I am joining the Air force; what is the physical criteria for the Air force? Also, I have heard that joining these centres for preparation is no good and you have to be yourself, to what extent is that right? What type of books do you recommend? (Suggestions, names)
What type of engineer are you?
Click to expand...
Well i secured Bs Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering) degree from top university of Pakistan, currently i am doing job in Higher education project as a Network Engineer.
Yes no need to join preparation centers try to learn from open source.
PAF physical criteria isn't very tough for it you have to focus on academics.
 

