Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation​

khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 14, 2008
- 14,172
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Imran Khan's long march 2.0
- Islamabad police to use body cameras to ‘record’ PTI’s long march
- Imran has clarified establishment not behind his ouster, Punjab CM Elahi says
- Capital police says entry to Islamabad from Rawalpindi to be closed on Nov 26
- Imran to rejoin march in Rawalpindi on Nov 26; Islamabad remains final destination
- The congregation in garrison city would occur around new COAS’ appointment
Latest
1:34 PM
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation1:33 PM
Shibli Faraz questions SC’s silence12:09 PM
PTI to face the music if it violates law during march in Islamabad: Ata TararSHOW MORE
about 2 hours ago
Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nationPTI Senator Azam Swati urged citizens to join the party’s ’Haqeeqi Azadi’ marching, warning that otherwise, the nation would remain trapped in the chains of slavery forever.
Speaking to the media, he said, “The people of my country, question why was I subjected to cruelty. Why was there an assassination attempt on Imran? Who martyred Arshad Sharif?”
Swati added that now was the time for the nation to join the struggle for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ for the promotion of justice and law. “Otherwise, remember that you will remain trapped in the chains of slavery forever.”
Shibli Faraz questions SC’s silencePTI leader Shibli Faraz questioned the unresponsiveness of the Supreme Court regarding the PTI’s complaints against the gun attack on Imran Khan, alleged torture of Senator Azam Swati and the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.
“Because we are the representatives of the public, no one is listening to us,” he said while speaking to the media.
PTI to face the music if it violates law during march in Islamabad: Ata TararSpecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar has said that an action will be taken as per law against the PTI if the party violated the prescribed code of conduct during its long march in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.
Talking to journalists in Gujranwala, Tarar said PTI chief Imran Khan "will not be allowed to land his helicopter in Islamabad during the march".
PPP’s Sharjeel urges CJP to penalise Imran for his ‘unconstitutional’ demandsSindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his recent “unconstitutional” remarks “wherein he provoked institutions to commit an illegal act”.
Memon, at a press conference in Karachi, made the demand in reference to Imran’s recent statement where he said the establishment “should have stopped the conspiracy against his government” even if it was not involved.
“This man should be held accountable and action should be taken against him under Article 6 of the Constitution,” Memon said.
Imran to review march, overall situation in party meeting today: FawadPTI Chairman Imran Khan will chair an important meeting today to discuss the current political and economic situation with party leaders, according to senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.
"The leadership meeting of the PTI is being convened today to discuss various matters including the Rawalpindi phase of the march and the overall situation of the country," the former information minister tweeted.
about 6 hours ago
Islamabad police to use body cameras to ‘record’ PTI’s long marchWith the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) just round the corner, the Islamabad police have decided to equip personnel deployed at entry points of the capital with body cameras to ensure accountability during the protest.
In a pre-emptive measure, the police also decided to deploy officials at the entry points and strategic locations in the federal capital. In case the protesters tried to attack the police officials or destroy public property during the long march, the audio and video recordings from these cameras will be used to identify and nab the culprits.
This is not the first time that the police have decided to use body cameras for the sake of transparency. During the tenure of the PTI government, the police had decided to equip officials at check posts with body cameras after complaints of misbehaviour and extortion.
This Jan 2020 photo shows Islamabad police officials briefing the-then interior minister Syed Ijaz Shah about the usage of body worn cameras. — Picture via ICT/Twitter
Imran has clarified establishment not behind his ouster, says CM Parvez Elahi
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi speaks to the media in Lahore on Sunday. —DawnNewsTV
Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had clarified that the establishment had neither any role in toppling his (Khan’s) government, nor in the assassination attempt on the former premier.
Mr Elahi was referring to Mr Khan’s statement wherein he stated that “Let’s accept the establishment was not behind the regime change conspiracy, but it should have played its role and stopped the conspiracy, as it knew well about the background of the corrupt and the looters”.
about 7 hours ago
Imran claims PDM offered talks, vows to surprise allDays after a meeting between PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and President Arif Alvi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had approached the former ruling party for talks.
The former prime minister made these remarks while speaking about his strategy for the long march and other issues, including the appointment of the new army chief and Pakistan’s economic situation, in an interaction with media at his Zaman Park residence on Sunday.
Mr Khan said the PDM government relayed messages through President Alvi to him and the PTI, but he was not ready to sit with the government till the announcement of fresh elections — a long-held demand of the former premier.
Read more here
WATCH: Sheikh Rashid talks to reporters in Lahore
Entry to Islamabad from Rawalpindi to be closed on Nov 26: policeThe Islamabad police has said that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26 — the day PTI chairman Imran Khan plans to rejoin his party’s long march.
In a series of tweets today, the capital police said any political activity in Islamabad would have to be in accordance with the law. “Police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to ensure the security of the Red Zone.”
It added that search operations will be conducted in the city in view of the threats of terrorism.
CONTACT TERMS OF USE REPRODUCTION COPYRIGHTS CONTRIBUTION GUIDELINES PRIVACY COMMENT MODERATION CODE OF ETHICS SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSPAPER ADVERTISE ON DAWN.COM SPONSORED CONTENT CLASSIFIEDS OBITUARIES
PRAYER TIMINGS STOCK/FOREX/GOLD WEATHER
DAWN HERALD AURORA PRISM DAWN NEWS
IMAGES EOS/ICON/YOUNG WORLD CITYFM89 TEELI
Copyright © 2022, Dawn
Scribe Publishing Platform