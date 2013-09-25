What's new

Johor state urges Malaysian govt to fully reopen border with Singapore

State's leader says he met PM Muhyiddin to discuss issue, pointing to harsh impact of border closure on economy

JOHOR BARU • The Malaysian state of Johor wants the federal authorities in Putrajaya to speed up the full reopening of the country's border with Singapore, says Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

Datuk Hasni said he recently met Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the matter, adding that the Premier had asked Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob to look into it.

"Both governments are currently finding positive ways so that we can quickly open up the border between Malaysia and Singapore," said Mr Hasni, during the Johor Islamic Religious Council zakat handing-over ceremony on Monday.

He added that to date, more than 35,000 Johor residents working in Singapore have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Mr Hasni said: "It has also affected more than 250,000 Malaysians who used to travel daily across the border, as the state's economy depends on the economy of our neighbouring country.

"The border reopening is also important as it contributes 50 per cent of the Customs revenue to the country."

He said he hopes the government would announce good news soon.

On July 26, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan met at the halfway mark of the Causeway in a symbolic gesture to mark the agreement by both countries to reopen their borders on Aug 17 under the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

The border was closed after Malaysia introduced a movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 18.

The green lane will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between Malaysia and Singapore up to a maximum of 400 people a week for stays of up to two weeks.

The PCA will allow residents of both countries who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work, up to a maximum of 2,000 people a day.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin last week expressed his hope that procedures for allowing workers to resume commuting daily between Malaysia and Singapore can be finalised soon. He said this was among issues discussed during a courtesy call by Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mr Vanu Gopala Menon, on the Malaysian Premier at his office in Putrajaya last Thursday.

"I hope Malaysia and Singapore would quickly finalise the standard operating procedures relating to the proposal to allow the daily commuting of workers between both countries, in line with efforts to boost the national economy and help the workers who have been affected," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post last Thursday.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 300,000 travellers used the Causeway every day.

There are two land crossings between Johor and Singapore - the Causeway in Woodlands and the Second Link in Tuas.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Businesses in Johor Baru ‘dying’ after travel ban

JOHOR BARU — Businesses in Johor Baru are taking a major hit without the usual support of Singaporeans or Malaysians returning from the island republic because of the stringent border controls brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, said trade groups.

They told The Malaysian Insight nearly 50 per cent of their business come from Singaporeans or Malaysians living there but the strict travel arrangements imposed by both countries are forcing many businesses to shut down.

Malaysia imposed the movement-control order (MCO) on March 18 while Singapore enforced its circuit breaker on April 7.

With the border between both countries shut for months, between 400,000 and 500,000 Malaysians and Singaporeans, who travel between the countries for work, have stopped coming to Johor Baru.

And although the recovery MCO and the gradual reopening of the economy has been in place for more than three months now, Johor Baru’s economy remains weak, they said.

Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Low Kueck Shin said many of the city’s leading businesses depend on Singaporeans or Malaysians returning from the city state, with the two groups making up between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of all revenue.

Read also: M’sians happy to head home, but mixed emotions for returning workers as cross-border travel partially resumes

“They used to cross the border everyday, sometimes bringing their children and families during the weekends for sightseeing and shopping.

“Now that we have lost these customers, the markets have lost a good deal of foot traffic, resulting in losses up to 70 per cent,” Mr Low said.

The food and beverage and entertainment sectors are the hardest hit, with an estimated 40 per cent of bars, nightclubs and massage parlours closing down, he said.

Read also: Start Singapore-Johor family lane so that I can see my wife again

“Johor Baru’s traditional coffee shops used to enjoy good business and they would usually start opening for business very early in the morning. Now, you can barely see anyone around.”

Johor Baru Cafes and Bars Operators’ Association chairman Cheng Sin Ai told The Malaysian Insight that about 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the association’s 300 members are uncontactable since the pandemic began.

“We are not clear if they have closed permanently or temporarily, the association will continue to follow up with them to have a better grasp of the situation,” he said.

Read also: Singapore, Malaysia targeting to start cross-border travel from Aug 10 for some residents, business visitors

Mr Cheng said business at traditional coffee shops barely improved after the RMCO began and believed that many of its members will have to shutter their restaurants.

“Everyone was hoping that the borders will fully reopen after August 31 and business will improve, but after the prime minister announced a further extension of the RMCO (until December 31), all hope of regrouping is gone.”

Many businesses have lost up to 50 per cent of earnings due to the border closures and only surviving on their food business, he said.

“It will be more difficult to survive after this, besides having to reduce the workforce, operators will have to do much of the work themselves.

“If businesses cannot survive, then they will shutter, resulting in another wave of closures.”

Mr Cheng said as long as their borders are not fully reopened, businesses other than traditional coffee shops will also be affected.

“Johor Baru city centre used to be a shopping hot spot, but it’s so quiet, it’s eerie these days. All sorts of retail businesses are suffering right now, because there’s no business without foot traffic.

“During every holiday season previously, there would be lots of cars around, but nowadays it’s all quiet.”

Mr Low said even though the entire country is affected by the pandemic, Johor Baru may be the worst affected because nearly 50 per cent of all business comes from Singaporeans or Malaysians living there.

Mr Cheng also said business outside the Johor Baru area, such as the Johor Jaya area, is better as businesses there depend on locals.

Businesses are also concentrating more on online sales and services due to the current environment.

“Right now, most businesses are just hanging in there and are not making money, with some even operating at a loss to see how long they can survive,” Mr Cheng said.

In this time of need and difficulty, he said, businesses should be kind to each other, such as by reducing rent for operators to ensure their survival.

Malaysia and Singapore set up the reciprocal green lane (RGL) and periodic-commuting arrangement (PCA) on Aug 10.

The RGL allows travel for work or important meetings, with the conditions of mandatory health screening and a detailed itinerary of travel.

The PCA, meanwhile, allows those with long-term visit passes to commute between the two countries for work.

The PCA’s condition is for an individual to work in their respective foreign countries for three months, then return to their home countries for a short stay, and then back to the country where they work.

“We hope these policies will eventually be eased, such as reducing the frequency of home visits from once every three months to once every two months, and then once a month, to increase foot traffic,” Mr Cheng said.

Mr Low said since both countries have their Covid-19 situations under control, some restrictions should be reviewed every month and eased if possible. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Read more at https://www.todayonline.com/world/businesses-johor-baru-dying-after-travel-ban
 
