‘Hardened Mood’

High Cost

Limiting Access



Under the U.K.’s policy, that 35% cap will be imposed on Huawei’s share of the non-sensitive section of the next-generation networks, such as antennas, masts and even fixed-line fiber-to-the-home components.



Merely complying with the cap within the three-year deadline is set to cost BT Group Plc 500 million pounds ($623 million), the company has said, as it needs to rip Huawei equipment out of its 4G network, which undergirds its early 5G systems.



High-risk vendors, a category including China’s ZTE which is already banned from the U.K., are also to be “excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases.”