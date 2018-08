John McCain: “I hated the gooks. I will hate them as long as I live."

Am going to educate you on one aspect of military life, which I am %100 certain you know nothing about it....This is not a defense of John McCain, of which you know less about him than the average American....If you say that you read an article, if you do not post the source of that article, then what you claimed to have read is meaningless....And this is where the military aspect comes in. Every military know that once a member is capture, he is expected to divulge everything he knows, especially if the enemy employs torture. Everyone -- man and woman -- has a breaking point. No military expects its members to be superhuman and resist torture indefinitely.When I was active duty, I went thru SERE...SERE training is available for diplomats, military members, and even civilian contractors to the government. For certain military members, SERE training is mandatory. For civilians, sometimes it is mandatory, sometimes it is voluntary. While the part of SERE training is 'resist', no one expects the captured person to resist indefinitely. If you are tortured, the US military will not punish you if you give away everything you know. The US military will do everything possible to rescue you, but if you are captured, we expect you to break sooner or later.What I know of SERE training, I am sworn to secrecy for life, so do not expect me to defend McCain in this regard. But I will tell you this, women who went thru SERE training came very close to rape because that horrific act is expected for women. You -- like the rest of the Chinese members in this forum -- have never served, so you would not know what I am talking about.So for you to try to slander McCain by implying that he divulged secrets -- without giving a source of what you read -- tells me that the point is about diminishing McCain's stature and what he went thru as a POW.